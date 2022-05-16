JOHN NEWBY: Be the change you want to see

"Our children are good, well-educated, beautiful human beings that experience violence and are afraid every single day," said Lisa Kaczmarek, a parent of two children enrolled in Manistee Area Public Schools. "Every single day I send my daughter to school, I wonder if today is going to be the day that I get the call that she's not coming back the same way I sent her."

MANISTEE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO