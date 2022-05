Life Directions hosted its Spark of Hope Gala 2022 on Saturday, May 14, at the Renaissance Center’s GM Wintergarden in downtown Detroit. The event raised funds for the organization’s programs that seek to shape young adults into mature and responsible adults. The evening featured a live and silent auction, a dinner, an afterglow, and awards. Will and Martina O’Sullivan, co-founders of Focus Family, received a Lifetime Achievement award, and Timothy O’Brien, principal at O’Brien Construction Co., was the Guiding Light honoree. Sponsors included Morley, TotalSynthesis Pharmaceutical Solutions, Nexus Business Solutions, Comerica Bank, Emagine, O’Brien Construction Co., and more. // Photographs by Christine MJ Hathaway.

DETROIT, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO