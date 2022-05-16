Traveling? Here are states with highest, lowest gas prices

DENVER (KDVR) – Summer travel is already starting, and gas prices continue to surge across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular fuel was $4.48 as of Monday morning.

The most expensive state for gas in California, with a gallon of regular fuel priced at $5.98 on average. The least expensive state for gas was Kansas, with a gallon of regular fuel priced at $3.98 on average.

There are only three states with gas under $4.00 per gallon on average: Kansas, Georgia and Oklahoma.

Colorado’s average price for a gallon of regular fuel ranks as one of the 10 cheapest in the country.

Here are the 10 cheapest states for a regular gallon of gas, according to AAA:

Kansas: $3.98 Georgia: $3.99 Oklahoma: $3.99 Missouri: $4.05 Arkansas: $4.05 Mississippi: $4.07 Nebraska: $4.09 Minnesota: $4.10 North Dakota: $4.11 Colorado: $4.11

Here are the 10 most expensive states for a regular gallon of gas, according to AAA:

California: $5.98 Hawaii: $5.31 Nevada: $5.17 Washington: $5.03 Oregon: $4.99 Alaska: $4.88 District of Columbia: $4.83 Illinois: $4.82 New York: $4.75 Arizona: $4.75

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel on this day last year was $3.04, which is $1.44 less than today’s average of $4.48 per gallon.