Laurel, MS

Erin And Ben Napier's Tiny Upgrades That Can Transform A Home

By Kelly Welton
House Digest
House Digest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a notable "Home Town" episode, Erin and Ben Napier implement some small changes they believe to be most impactful and the best value for the...

www.housedigest.com

Popculture

'Home Town': Erin Napier Reveals Terrifying Incident With Man Attempting to Prey on Their Daughter

May 4th may be a day of celebration for Star Wars fans across the globe, but for Erin Napier, it is a tarrying reminder of a scary incident involving her 4-year-old daughter Helen. The Home Town star marked Star Wars Day on Wednesday by urging parents to protect their children as she marked the anniversary of a scary incident involving her daughter, which she recounted in an emotional social media post.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CandysDirt

If You Want To Sell Your Home, Hide This One Thing

When you’re preparing your home to sell, there are certain things on the checklist. Clear the countertops – yes, all of them. Yeah, it does look naked to you, but it won’t in pictures. Declutter like a motherf**ker. Everyone loves to stash stuff in the garage and shove stuff in closets. I once saw toys hidden behind a shower curtain in the bathtub. A better idea? Invest in a storage unit.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hgtv#House Beautiful#Instagram#Home Town Takeover
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Apartment Therapy

This $15 Laundry Find Completely Transformed The Way I Dry Clothes in My Tiny Studio Apartment

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As someone who lives in a studio apartment, I’m always looking for new ways to make the most out of the space I have. From strategically using the space under my bed for extra storage to taking advantage of every square inch of vertical space I can, I feel like I’m slowly becoming a pro at this small-space living thing. So whenever I’m thinking about buying something for my home, I always stop and ask myself, “Is there a product out there better suited for my small space needs than this?” And I can confidently say that over the last year, this way of thinking has led me to some pretty interesting finds. Case in point: the Whitmor Over the Door Drying Rack.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Christina Hall Bought a New 5-Bedroom Home Closer to Her Kids — See Photos of the Industrial-Chic Estate

Christina Hall is on the move again! On the heels of her new marriage and very public co-parenting issues, she’s ready to settle into her recently purchased residence in Newport Beach, California. She sold her beautiful Dana Point home after only a year and decided she needed to be back at her home base because she didn’t “love the 90 minute round trip drive to and from the kids school.”
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
The Independent

Nine-acre waterfront mega-mansion in the Hamptons listed for $72m

A nine-acre mega-estate in New York’s ritzy Hamptons comunity has gone on the market for a staggering $72m.The giant estate in Water Mill has a 17,000-square-feet mansion that comes with 21 bedrooms, multiple kitchens, a tennis court and a dock that sits on more than 3,000ft of private shoreline.The 21 bedrooms include 15-ensuite rooms, as well as a studio, a two bedroom apartment and a three-bedroom suite.The kitchen has 10-person breakfast area, as well as a formal dining room for entertaining guests.Next to the tennis court is a tennis house that comes with a commercial kitchen, a gym, sauna, arcade...
TENNIS
ComicBook

Newlyweds Set Themselves on Fire While Walking Down the Aisle in Fiery Video

A newlywed couple is making headlines for their shocking wedding exit — one that pays tribute to their work as stuntpeople. Earlier this month, a video of Gabe and Ambyr Jessop's May 7th wedding exit made its way online, showcasing the pair deliberately setting the back of their clothes on fire before greeting their friends and family. The Jessops initially met while working in the stunt world in 2019, and reportedly wanted to showcase to guests "why [they] chose the career we did and why [they] love it." While the couple did not initially plan to share their stunt on social media, a video shared on TikTok by their wedding DJ quickly went viral, amassing over 16 million views and 3 million likes.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Basic Brown Vanity Becomes a Textured Teal Beauty for $85

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Deep and moody teal is a popular paint color choice for DIYs these days — especially for cabinetry. “This rich, luxurious peacock-y hue is that happy place between navy and hunter green,” writes Apartment Therapy contributor Arlyn Hernandez. Because it’s such a dark color, it’s perfect for anchoring a space, and it’s slightly more unexpected than black, dark gray, or navy without being overwhelming.
INTERIOR DESIGN
House Digest

House Digest

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

