New Orleans Saints release 2022 schedule

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Saints have released their 2022 schedule presented by SeatGeek, for which the regular season kicks off on Sunday, September 11, at the Atlanta Falcons and features three primetime games and an eight-game Caesars Superdome home slate that features both Super Bowl LVI participants.

The Saints will open their season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, when they play the Falcons (noon CT). It will be the ninth time that the Saints have opened their season against Atlanta.

After starting the regular season on the road, the Saints host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18 (noon) at the Caesars Superdome and then will close out the first three games of their NFC South Slate at the Carolina Panthers on September 25 (noon), the first time the Saints have opened with three straight division contests since 1995, when they resided in the NFC West. New Orleans will then travel to London to play the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 2 (8:30 a.m.) in a contest that will be nationally televised on the NFL Network. Upon returning from overseas, New Orleans will immediately spring into action the following Sunday when they host the Seattle Seahawks at the Caesars Superdome on October 9 (noon).

New Orleans will then host the Cincinnati Bengals the following Sunday (October 16; noon) for the first matchup of their 2022 NFC North slate and then will have a quick turnaround to travel to Arizona to play the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football (October 20) as part of Amazon’s new exclusive streaming package, which will have a 7:15 p.m. CT kickoff. New Orleans will then host the Las Vegas Raiders on October 30 (noon), their 14 th opponent as part of the 17-game season that was introduced in 2021. The Saints will then play a home Monday Night Football contest for the fourth consecutive season as they host the Baltimore Ravens on November 7 (7:15 p.m.).

New Orleans will then begin one of their most challenging stretches of the season where they face four consecutive 2021 playoff teams, three on the road, starting with when they travel to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers on November 13 (noon), before they return to New Orleans to host the Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams on November 20 (noon). The four-game stretch will conclude with road tilts at San Francisco on November 27 (3:25 p.m.) and at Tampa Bay on Monday Night Football (December 5-7:15 p.m.).

Following the Buccaneers matchup, New Orleans will have a Week 14 bye, the latest the Saints have had a week off since the National Football League’s institution of the bye system in 1990. Following the bye, the Saints will host the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 15 contest (Date and Time TBD), play at Cleveland on Christmas Eve (noon) and at the Philadelphia Eagles on New Years Day (noon) New Orleans will close out the 2022 regular season, when they host Carolina in Week 18 (Date and time to be announced following conclusion of Week 17 contests).

Nine of the Saints’ 17 games will be against teams that finished with a winning percentage of .500 or better in 2021, all teams that went to the playoffs – Cincinnati, Las Vegas, Arizona, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay (twice), San Francisco, Philadelphia and the Rams. New Orleans will play each of their NFC South rivals twice, one game each against each of the NFC West and AFC North teams and will play the 2021 second place teams in the NFC North (vs. Minnesota), NFC East (at Philadelphia) and AFC West (vs. Las Vegas).

New Orleans’ eight road games and the October 2 Vikings tilt in London in 2022 will have the team travel 24,976 miles (roundtrip) away from home after they traveled a total of 18,444 miles (roundtrip) in nine road games and one home contest relocated to Jacksonville, Fl. due to Hurricane Ida in 2021. The longest trip will be the Week Four trek to London to play the Vikings (9,254 air miles roundtrip).

Thanks to the Vikings contest in London and away schedule that includes road contests at NFC South foes Carolina, Tampa Bay and Atlanta and at the Browns, 49ers, Cardinals, Eagles and Steelers, the Saints will leave the Central Time Zone nine times over the course of the season to play six contests in the Eastern Time Zone, one in the mountain time zone (Arizona), one in the Western Time Zone (Seattle) and one in Greenwich Mean Time (vs. Vikings in London).

All New Orleans Saints games can be heard on WWL Radio (870 AM and 105.3 FM).

2022 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS PRESEASON SCHEDULE PRESENTED BY SEATGEEK

(All times CENTRAL)

Date Opponent Kickoff TV _

Aug. 11-15 (TBD) at Houston Texans TBD FOX 8/Gray TV

Aug. 18-22 (TBD) at Green Bay Packers TBD FOX 8/Gray TV

Aug. 25-29 (TBD) LOS ANGELES CHARGERS TBD FOX 8/Gray Comm.

2022 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE PRESENTED BY SEATGEEK

(All times CENTRAL)

Date Opponent Kickoff TV_______

Sept. 11 at Atlanta Falcons Noon FOX

Sept. 18 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS Noon FOX

Sept. 25 at Carolina Panthers Noon FOX

Oct. 2 MINNESOTA VIKINGS (London) 8:30 a.m. NFL Network

Oct. 9 SEATTLE SEAHAWKS Noon FOX

Oct. 16 CINCINNATI BENGALS Noon CBS

Oct. 20 at Arizona Cardinals (Thursday) 7:15 p.m. Amazon Prime Video

Oct. 30 LAS VEGAS RAIDERS Noon CBS

Nov. 7 BALTIMORE RAVENS (Monday) 7:15 p.m. ESPN

Nov. 13 at Pittsburgh Steelers Noon FOX

Nov. 20 LOS ANGELES RAMS Noon FOX

Nov. 27 at San Francisco 49ers 3:25 FOX

Dec. 5 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Monday) 7:15 p.m. ESPN

Dec. 11 BYE

Dec. 17/18 ATLANTA FALCONS TBD TBD

Dec. 24 at Cleveland Browns (Saturday) Noon CBS

Jan. 1 at Philadelphia Eagles Noon FOX

Jan. 7/8 CAROLINA PANTHERS TBD TBD

*-Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD

A look at the Saints’ 2022 regular season opponents, and dates:

Atlanta Falcons (at September 11, vs. December 17/18): In 2021, the clubs split the season series with New Orleans pulling out a 30-20 season-ending victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022…After New Orleans closed out the 2021 season with Atlanta, they will open the 2022 regular season campaign with the Falcons…Atlanta holds a 53-52 regular-season advantage in the all-time series, although New Orleans has won 22 of 32 meetings since 2006…The Saints have played the Falcons 105 times in the regular season, more than any other opponent…The Saints are 26-26 all-time against the Falcons at home…New Orleans is 26-27 all-time in games played in Atlanta…This will be the ninth time that the clubs have opened against each other, the first time since 2014…The date and time of the Week 15 contest will be announced in-season as part of the NFL’s flexible scheduling…New Orleans Head Coach Dennis Allen’s late father, Grady, played for the Falcons from 1968-1972 and Allen served on Atlanta’s coaching staff from 2002-05…New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston and Atlanta signal-caller Marcus Mariota were the first and second respective picks in the 2015 NFL Draft and the 2013 and 2014 Heisman Trophy winners.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. September 18, at December 5): New Orleans holds a 39-21 regular season edge in the all-time series against the Buccaneers, the club’s best winning percentage (.650) versus an NFL opponent that they have played more than 11 times…New Orleans is 21-12 all-time at home against Tampa Bay and 18-9 in contests played at Tampa…In 2021, the Saints swept the Buccaneers in the regular season for the third consecutive time for the second time in club history (2012-14)…Entering his first season as head coach of the Saints in 2022, Allen successfully handled Sean Payton’s head coaching duties, when Payton was sidelined by COVID-19 protocols in a 9-0 shutout win at Raymond James Stadium on December 19, 2021 to complete the season sweep…Both Allen and Tampa Bay’s Todd Bowles will be in their first season as New Orleans’ and Tampa Bay’s head coaches respectively after both served as defensive coordinator for their respective teams in 2021…After the Saints and Buccaneers had only played on prime time once prior to 2020 (2002), the two clubs will face off on national television for the third consecutive season in 2022…The December 5 tilt at Raymond James Stadium will be the first time that the Saints and Buccaneers play each other on Monday Night Football.

Carolina Panthers (at September 25, vs. January 7/8): New Orleans leads the regular season series 28-26 with the Saints capturing the only playoff meeting…After sweeping the Panthers for two straight seasons from 2019-20, the clubs split in 2021, rebounding from a 26-7 loss at Bank of America Stadium on September 19 to win 18-10 on January 2, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome…The Saints are an identical 14-13 all-time in the regular season on the road and at home against Carolina…With New Orleans facing the Minnesota Vikings in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium the following Sunday, the Saints have played at the Panthers all three times prior to playing a contest overseas, previously happening in 2008 and 2017…The September 25 matchup at Bank of America Stadium will close out a three-game stretch to start the season against NFC South foes, the first time New Orleans has faced three division teams to open the season since they were members of the NFC West in 1995…The date and time of the regular season finale will be announced by the NFL at the conclusion of all Week 17 contests…Panthers CB Jaycee Horn was the eighth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, whose father Joe Horn played for New Orleans from 2000-06, ranking fourth in club record books in receiving with 523 receptions for 7,622 yards (14.6 avg.) and 50 touchdowns. Jaycee Horn had his first career interception against New Orleans in the September 19, 2021 tilt in Charlotte.

vs. Minnesota Vikings (October 2-London): Minnesota owns a 19-12 advantage in the regular season series, but New Orleans has won five of the last six regular season tilts…New Orleans has a 2-0 record played at games in London, but this will be their first matchup against an NFC club overseas…New Orleans will be looking to win their third consecutive season regular season contest against the Vikings…In the last matchup, a home contest for New Orleans on Christmas Day in 2020, RB Alvin Kamara put together an electrifying performance in a 52-33 win to clinch the team’s fourth straight NFC South title, as he tied an NFL record with six rushing touchdowns and six total touchdowns, the hallmark of a 22-carry, 155-yard performance, where he set a career-best in rushing yards as well.

vs. Seattle Seahawks (October 9): The Saints will face the Seahawks for the 16 th time in the regular season, with New Orleans leading the series 9-6, while Seattle has captured both playoff contests…On Monday, October 25, 2021, New Orleans defeated Seattle 13-10 at Lumen Field behind a dominating defensive performance and a game-winning field goal with 1:56 left…The Saints have a 4-2 record in contests played against Seattle in the Caesars Superdome, the last a 25-20 victory on October 30, 2016.

vs. Cincinnati Bengals (October 16): With the series tied 7-7, the Saints won the last meeting, a 51-14 victory on November 11, 2018 at Paul Brown Stadium…The Saints have a 2-4 record in games played at the Caesars Superdome in the series and will be looking for their first home win against the Bengals since a 20-13 victory on January 2, 1994…This will mark a homecoming for Bengals QB Joe Burrow, a former Louisiana State University standout and the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner and WR Ja’Marr Chase, who was a standout at Archbishop Rummel High School and LSU and the 2021 Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

at Arizona Cardinals (October 20): The regular season series is tied 15-15, with the Saints having captured the last meeting at the Superdome on October 27, 2019, 31-9…As part of Amazon’s Thursday Night Football package, this will be the first time the Saints play the Cardinals on prime time…Winston was the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and Cardinals signal-caller Kyler Murray was the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

vs. Las Vegas Raiders (October 30): The Raiders will be New Orleans’ AFC West opponent, an addition following the 2021 expansion of the NFL regular season to 17 games in the offseason, marking the first time the Saints will host Las Vegas since the 2016 season opener…The Raiders lead the all-time series 7-6-1, with contests having been played in New Orleans, Oakland, Los Angeles and Las Vegas…New Orleans has a 3-3-1 record against the Raiders at home…Allen served as head coach of the Raiders from 2012-14.

vs. Baltimore Ravens (November 7): The Ravens lead the series 5-2, but the Saints broke a three-game skid with a 24-23 win at M&T Bank Stadium on October 21, 2018, as Drew Brees became the third quarterback at the time to defeat all 32 teams…New Orleans will be seeking their first home win against the Ravens in their third try, which would give them home wins against all 31 clubs…This will mark the fifth consecutive season New Orleans is featured twice on Monday Night Football, the second time the Saints play the Ravens on the NFL’s most memorable national showcase.

at Pittsburgh Steelers (November 13): New Orleans owns a 9-7 edge in the series and has won the last three meetings…New Orleans has a 3-3 road record against the Steelers, 1-1 at Heinz Field…The Steelers contest will also start a four-game stretch for New Orleans of playing against 2021 playoff teams, only one of the matchups at home.

vs. Los Angeles Rams (November 20): Old NFC West rivals from 1970-2001, the Rams lead the all-time regular season series 42-33, with the postseason series split at 1-1…The Saints have a 14-16 record against the Rams in home contests played at the Caesars Superdome in the regular season, splitting the two postseason contests…The Saints will play the defending Super Bowl Champion for the third consecutive season, having lost to Kansas City at home in 2020 and swept Tampa Bay in 2021…When facing a defending Super Bowl champion, the Saints have posted an 10-21 all-time record after sweeping the Buccaneers in 2021…New Orleans will be looking for their fourth consecutive home regular season win against the Rams for the first time…In playing the Super Bowl finalist Bengals on October 16, this will mark the second time in three seasons that the Saints host both the Super Bowl champions and finalists.

at San Francisco 49ers (November 27): With the Saints and 49ers NFC West rivals from 1970-2001, San Francisco holds a 48-27-2 edge in the all-time regular season series, but the Saints have captured nine of the last 12…The San Francisco contest will close out New Orleans’ 2022 slate against NFC West opponents.

at Cleveland Browns (December 24): The Browns lead the all-time series 13-5, but New Orleans got the best of them in the last meeting, a 21-18 win at home on September 16, 2018, the start of a ten-game winning streak….New Orleans has a 2-5 record in Cleveland…This will be the tenth time New Orleans has played on Christmas Eve, but the first road matchup since a 30-7 win at the New York Giants in 2006, with the Saints winning all three Christmas Eve road contests…Saints CB Marshon Lattimore, who is a Cleveland native, prepping at Glenville High School and starring at Ohio State, will play in his hometown for the first time in the regular season.

at Philadelphia Eagles (January 1): New Orleans will be looking to rebound from two consecutive losses to Philadelphia, including dropping a 40-29 decision to the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 21, 2021…Philadelphia owns an 18-12 regular season advantage, with the Saints winning three of four postseason contests…This will mark the third time that the Saints will play a road game in three consecutive seasons at Philadelphia, having also done so from 1967-69 and 1991-93…This will be the fourth time the Saints will play on New Years Day.

A look at the Saints’ 2022 preseason opponents:

at Houston Texans (Week One-Date and kickoff time TBD): New Orleans is scheduled to open the preseason on the road for the sixth time in the past seven seasons (The 2020 NFL preseason being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic)…The Saints are 26-28 in preseason openers all-time…New Orleans and Houston have played in the preseason ten times since 2002 when the Texans entered the NFL as an expansion franchise and they are tied 5-5 in exhibitions.

at Green Bay Packers (Week Two-Date and kickoff time TBD): The Packers lead the preseason series 7-2, but New Orleans got the best of Green Bay in the 2021 regular season opener, a 38-3 victory played at Jacksonville’s TIAA Bank Field due to Hurricane Ida displacing the team’s operations…The last time New Orleans played Green Bay in the preseason was a 38-10 loss at Lambeau Field on September 3, 2015.

vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Week Three-Date and kickoff time TBD): The Saints will close out the preseason at the Caesars Superdome against the Cardinals prior to the roster cutdown to 53 players on Labor Day weekend, under the league’s three preseason game, 17-regular season contest format which is in its second year. 2022 will be the sixth consecutive time that New Orleans finishes the preseason at the Caesars Superdome. The Saints lead the all-time preseason series against the Chargers 5-4, having won the last four dating back to 2010.

All three preseason contests will be broadcast regionally on the Gray Television network of stations on the Gulf Coast, available in the New Orleans area on FOX 8 WVUE, with dates and times to be announced.

FLEXIBLE SCHEDULING NOTE

This season, “flexible scheduling” for Sunday night maybe be used twice between Weeks 5-10 and during Weeks 11-15 and Week 17. In weeks of the season eligible for “flexible scheduling,” the games listed for the Sunday night window are tentative and subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to a Sunday afternoon.

In Week 15, three of five designated matchups will be played on Saturday with the remainder to be played on Sunday. Specific dates and start times for the designated Week 15 matchups will be determined and announced at a later date during the season.

In Week 18, two games will be played on Saturday (3:30 p.m. CT and 7:15 p.m. CT) with the remainder to be played on Sunday afternoon (12:00 p.m. CT and 3:25 p.m. CT) and one matchup to be played on Sunday night (7:20 p.m. CT). Specific dates, start times and networks for Week 18 matchups will be determined and announced following the conclusion of Week 17.

Flexible scheduling will not be applied to games airing on Thursday or Monday nights.

