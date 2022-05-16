ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton man sentenced to seven year prison term with Missouri Department of Corrections

By KTTN News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrenton resident Jessie Lee Ingraham has been sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to a drug charge and admitted to a violation of conditions of probation. In Division One of Grundy County...

