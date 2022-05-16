ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MO

Donations for community fireworks display in Trenton now being accepted

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the event itself is seven weeks away, a committee is getting busy raising funds for the 2022 community fireworks display in Trenton which is scheduled for Sunday night July 3rd. The committee of local residents is coordinating...

www.kttn.com

kttn.com

Grand River Historical Society Museum and Fiber Gals to host Heritage Days in Chillicothe

Traditional skills will be demonstrated when the Grand River Historical Society Museum and Fiber Gals present Heritage Days next month. The event will be in the Ron Wilder Traditional Arts Center in the former African Methodist Episcopal Church near the Grand River Museum in Chillicothe on June 4th. The Grand River Museum and Arts Center will be open that day from 9 to 4 o’clock.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Shelburne Baptist Church to hold Vacation Bible School

The Shelburne Baptist Church will hold Vacation Bible School for youth who are three years old to finish sixth grade. “Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness” will be the VBS theme for the event running May 22nd through 26th from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.. Each session will begin with supper....
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Sheriff Steve Cox attempting to establish second law enforcement academy class in Chillicothe

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Missouri Sheriffs’ Association to potentially start a second law enforcement academy class in Chillicothe. Sheriff Steve Cox reports the class would be a part-time academy and consist of evening sessions and some daytime weekend training. It could start in January and graduate in November 2023. The class is a preliminary step in exploring if at least 15 community members are interested in attending. The academy class would cost about $5,000 plus any expenses for ammunition and clothing.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Trenton Building and Nuisance Board to meet Monday, May 23

The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board will discuss multiple properties at a meeting next week. The board will meet at the Trenton City Hall on Monday, May 23 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be available on Zoom. The agenda shows four properties listed under declaration of a nuisance, two...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

University of Missouri Extension to offer free native grass management conference

The University of Missouri Extension will hold a free native grass management conference near Linneus. The conference will be July 14th at the Cornett Farm, which is part of the MU North Missouri Research, Extension, and Education Center. The conference will include presentations and expertise from different organizations, including MU,...
LINNEUS, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Roseva Stewart

Roseva Stewart, 93, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at Twin Pines Adult Care Center in Kirksville, Missouri, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, after a brief stay. Roseva Malee (Clay) Stewart was born in Unionville on March 8, 1929, the daughter of Chester and Lottie (Eitel) Clay, who preceded her in death. She married John Porter Stewart on July 3, 1947. Roseva and John moved to Kansas City, Missouri, and John worked for Buick, Pontiac, and Oldsmobile for four years. Then they moved to Putnam County where John farmed and worked for Davis Chevrolet. Roseva worked at Ben Franklin Variety Store in Kirksville and also in Kansas City. She worked as a nurses’ aide at the Stickler Hospital in Kirksville. She worked at McGraw-Edison in Centerville and Kirksville and Dun-Lap Manufacturing Co. in Unionville. Roseva was a wonderful seamstress and loved to quilt. She also loved to spend time doing yard work and growing flowers and canning the produce from her garden. She liked to paint and draw and took great delight in the new babies in her family. Due to her living location, Roseva had fun keeping an eye on Putnam County school activities. She and John enjoyed camping and deer hunting. Roseva also took great pleasure in her nieces, nephews, and extended family.
UNIONVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Trenton R-9 Board of Education hires interim superintendent

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education hired an interim superintendent at a closed session meeting on May 20th. Rob Deaver was hired on a part-time as-need basis. Board Secretary Susan Leeper reports he will be paid $28.16 per hour. Deaver retired from Grundy County R-5 as of June 30th, 2019....
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Trenton City Council to consider ordinances and a contract at Monday meeting

The Trenton City Council will consider ordinances involving agreements and a contract. The council will meet at the Trenton City Hall on Monday, May 23, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be available on Zoom,. Ordinances would approve agreements with Olsson, Incorporated for a floodplain study for the airport runway...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Three seniors to graduate from Newtown-Harris R-3 School

Three seniors will graduate from Newtown-Harris R-3 in the high school gym on May 20th. Six eighth-graders will also be promoted to ninth grade at the ceremony at 7 p.m. Ag Instructor and FFA Advisor Stephanie Oaks will speak at the graduation ceremony. The Valedictorian and Salutatorian for the senior class will be announced.
HARRIS, MO
Awesome 92.3

Cole Camp’s Main Street Cucina Closes Forever

In a post on their Facebook page yesterday Main Street Cucina announced the permanent closure of the restaurant, which served Italian food Monday and Tuesday from 4:30 PM - 8:30 PM in the same space as The German Table uses on Friday and Saturday Night. Sam, the owner of The...
COLE CAMP, MO
kttn.com

Trenton High School band members receive awards

Trenton R-9 Band Director Anthony Webb has announced Trenton High School band members who received awards. Trager Leeper received the Jose Barron Memorial Scholarship. Marianne Atup and Jaica Clark received the John Phillip Sousa Award. The Marine Service Award went to Tayler Morton.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Mildred Yvonne Wilburn

Mildred Yvonne Wilburn, age 90, of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Mildred was born on August 14, 1931, to parents Russell Timmons and Nellie Plaster. Mildred graduated from Hale High School and then to Chillicothe Business College for one year. Mildred married Charles Clarence Wilburn Jr. on March 29, 1953, at Hale Baptist Church.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission to hear citizen request

The Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing regarding a request for a minor subdivision. The public hearing will be held at Trenton City Hall on June 6 at 7 p.m. The request is from Jacob Webb for a minor subdivision on the property at 3704 Serendipity...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

North Central Missouri College faculty and staff donate to North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center

During the month of April, faculty and staff at North Central Missouri College participated in “Go Blue Thursdays” in support of the importance of child abuse & neglect prevention. April is designated as Child Abuse & Neglect Prevention Month nationally & in Missouri. It is a month to highlight and make an extra effort to create awareness about the importance of strengthening families & preventing child abuse & neglect.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Proposals involving electrical equipment reviewed by Trenton Utility Committee

Proposals involving electrical equipment were reviewed Wednesday evening by the Trenton Utility Committee and will advance for consideration at the Monday night meeting of the Trenton City Council. A proposal from Altorfer Power Systems involves options to repair SCADA communications at the south substation between the seven Caterpillar generators and...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Mid-States Services donates to Beds for Bulldogs program

Mid-States Services presented donations totaling $5,000 to area Bright Futures- Beds for Bulldogs program. A $2,500 donation was made to the Gallatin School District of Gallatin, Missouri for their Beds for Bulldogs program. Troy Slagle, IT Manager, and Terry White, Technology Department Supervisor presented the check. Accepting the donation on behalf of Bright Futures was Gallatin Coordinator Shonna Morrison, High School Counselor Carrie Crouse, and Elementary Counselor Deanna Wiederholt.
GALLATIN, MO

