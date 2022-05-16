ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Suspect in Noble Street shooting arrested

By Chris Babcock
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ra6RG_0ffznsQl00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department say the suspect in a South Central shooting on May 3 has been arrested.

23-year-old Damarious Evans was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at the 5600 Block of East Paisano.

Evans was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon charges, with a bond of $50,000.

Back on May 3, Central Regional Command patrol officers responded to the shooting call at approximately 9 p.m., along the 100 Block of Noble. Officer arrived and found 38-year-old Alejandro Toquinto with a gunshot wound and transported him to an area hospital.

Toquinto’s injury was not believed to be life-threatening.

KTSM

Man arrested for assault on EPPD officer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Sunday, May 15th, officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command responded to 1515 Lee Trevino for a fight in progress with weapons involved. Officers arrived at the La Unica Bar to find people fighting, while other people were yelling that someone had a gun. As people were exiting the […]
EL PASO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Train narrowly misses migrants on rail bridge

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – With the statue atop Mount Cristo Rey in the background, a uniformed border agent gets off his patrol vehicle and yells in Spanish at the top of his lungs. “Hey! Parense!” (Hey, stop!) But the five fleeing males don’t heed his...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man arrested after shooting in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is behind bars after a late-night shooting in Northeast El Paso. Northeast Regional Command patrol officers were sent to a shooting call along the 7000 block of Datil Drive, shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. Once there officers met with 22 –year old Tyjae Simmons, who was in […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

West Texas VA sends support for Mesquite Fire

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Supporting the Veterans Affairs fourth mission, West Texas VA Health Care System sent its mobile medical clinic and its emergency response team to Abilene in support of the Mesquite Heat Fire. West Texas VA is providing medical attention, water, hygiene goods, socks, and other goods to help Veterans and community […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Late-night confrontation in northeast El Paso, one arrested, victim facing charges

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say 22-year-old Tyjae Simmons admitted shooting another man after that man assaulted a woman in northeast El Paso. Police say the shooting victim drove himself to a nearby fire station to get help. It happened Sunday at 10:30 p.m. The shooting victim's name has not been released but The post Late-night confrontation in northeast El Paso, one arrested, victim facing charges appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso recognizes National Drug Court Month

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The DWI Intervention and Treatment Program celebrated National Drug Court Month with a graduation ceremony at the El Paso County Courthouse on Thursday. The ceremony recognized over 800 people whose lives have been transformed by the treatment/support that the program provides. Treatment courts across the nation are holding special events […]
EL PASO, TX
