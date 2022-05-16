Suspect in Noble Street shooting arrested

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department say the suspect in a South Central shooting on May 3 has been arrested.

23-year-old Damarious Evans was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at the 5600 Block of East Paisano.

Evans was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon charges, with a bond of $50,000.

Back on May 3, Central Regional Command patrol officers responded to the shooting call at approximately 9 p.m., along the 100 Block of Noble. Officer arrived and found 38-year-old Alejandro Toquinto with a gunshot wound and transported him to an area hospital.

Toquinto’s injury was not believed to be life-threatening.

