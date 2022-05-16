North Texas Food Bank shares 30-minute spring salad recipe

DALLAS (KDAF) — In line with the summer weather North Texas has been experiencing and continues to experience, the North Texas Food Bank has shared a summer recipe on its website.

This recipe is for a spring salad with chicken as the protein. The recipe provides four servings and takes about 30 minutes to prepare.

All you need are the following ingredients:

1 head fresh salad greens (butter lettuce, red lettuce, or a mix – bagged varieties can also be used), torn into bite-sized pieces

1/4 cup strawberries, sliced

1/4 cup canned mandarin oranges, drained

1/4 cup red onion, thinly sliced

2 boneless skinless chicken breasts

1/4 cup garbanzo beans, drained

1/4 cup walnuts, roughly chopped

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

The food bank’s directions are quite simple. All you need to do is pan cook the chicken for about eight to ten minutes on each side and cut into small pieces. Once the chicken is cooked, add all your ingredients to a bowl and add the salad dressing of your choice.

For the full recipe, including more in-depth directions, visit ntfb.org .

