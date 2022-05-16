ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Pirates of Speelunker Cave boat ride open at Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington

By Tyler Manning
 4 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Summer is here and there is fun to be had at Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington.

The theme park announced the opening of a new ride, Pirates of Speelunkers Cave. The boat ride takes you through Speelunkers cave, filled with pirate adventures, spooky twists and turns and even aliens.

Officials with Six Flags tweeted, “30 years in the making … The Speelunkers are back at Six Flags Over Texas!”

To get your tickets, visit sixflags.com .

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Most Popular Board Game in Texas Is…

The pandemic helped board games make a comeback, and an online game company decided to find out which board games Americans turned to for entertainment. In Texas, that game is Monopoly according to Solitaire Bliss. In Dallas, the most popular board game is also Monopoly, while in Houston the most popular game is checkers.
dmagazine.com

4 Pick-Your-Own Farms Near Dallas to Visit This Summer

We’ve all been there: You walk the produce aisle at the grocery store and find overpriced, mushy fruit. And then you sift through all the produce, hoping to find that one perfectly ripe apple, peach, avocado, what have you. But grocery store fruit is often picked while still green...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse to open in Grapevine

Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse will be opening a location in Grapevine at 4025 William D. Tate Ave. The restaurant will open where Boi Na Braza Brazilian Steakhouse used to be located. The building will be renovated to accommodate 389 patrons and allow for 160 parking spaces, according to city documents. Chama Gaucha, which started in San Antonio and has locations in Houston and Chicago, will serve a variety of different steak cuts vertically on large skewers, according to the restaurant’s website. The restaurant does not yet have an opening date. www.chamagaucha.com.
centraltrack.com

The Spread: A Fourth H-E-B Is Coming To North Texas.

The State Fair 2022 Is Food-Themed, Project Pollo To Be Featured On Shark Tank, Local Restaurant Owner Gives Out Free Baby Formula & More. , our weekly feature that aims to share all the area restaurant, food and beverage industry news that’s fit to print. Except, this is the Internet, so space isn’t a concern. Also: Good thing, because this is Dallas and this town always has breaking restaurant news going down like whoa.
WFAA

'Stranger Things' pop-up store coming to North Texas mall

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Fans of the Netflix hit series 'Stranger Things' can soon shop official merch at an exclusive storefront coming to the Grapevine Mills Mall... for a limited time. The pop-up shop will open at the Grapevine Mall on May 21. It'll be open Monday through Thursday from...
rejournals.com

GREA Closes Three Multifamily Properties in Arlington

GREA (Global Real Estate Advisors) has announced the sale of three multifamily properties in the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex totaling 217 units. Avalon Apartments, 75 units in Arlington; Tuscany Square, 70 units in Arlington; and Regency Apartments, 72 units in Arlington. GREA Executive Managing Director Mark Allen represented the sellers and...
