Pirates of Speelunker Cave boat ride open at Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington

DALLAS (KDAF) — Summer is here and there is fun to be had at Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington.

The theme park announced the opening of a new ride, Pirates of Speelunkers Cave. The boat ride takes you through Speelunkers cave, filled with pirate adventures, spooky twists and turns and even aliens.

Officials with Six Flags tweeted, “30 years in the making … The Speelunkers are back at Six Flags Over Texas!”

To get your tickets, visit sixflags.com .

