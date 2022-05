The Beach Theatre and the City of St. Pete Beach are excited to announce the first films played under The Beach Theatre’s banner in ten years: a 100th birthday tribute to the incomparable Judy Garland. Over four Wednesday evenings in June, The Beach Theatre will take a look at four iconic Judy performances under the stars of Horan Park. They are excited to give you a glimpse of the specially-curated programming you’ll come to expect when they reopen our doors later this year. Admission is free! There will be food and beverage options available for purchase, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting The Beach Theatre Community Foundation. Vintage movie posters will be available for a donation as well. Find more on their website at https://www.spbeachtheatre.org/summer-film-series.

SAINT PETE BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO