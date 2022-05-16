ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Transgender Customer Harassed By Edison Diner Manager: Report

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GbIIa_0ffzmziT00
The Edison Diner Photo Credit: Google Maps

A transgender customer days away from gender-affirming surgery said she was discriminated against by a diner manager who told her not to use the women's restroom again, NJ Advance Media reported.

Jersey City's Erin Kinahan, 63, says the night manager at The Edison Diner harassed her after leaving the women's bathroom on Sunday, May 8, the outlet reports. Kinahan said she and her friends are regulars at the diner which is located near the Pride Center of New Jersey.

Diner owner Evan Kalambakas told the outlet that while the manager's employment was not terminated over the alleged harassment, he has since met with management to talk about transgender rights and make sure staffers allow patrons to choose whatever restroom they wish to.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 10

Diff
4d ago

Harassed or wasn’t allowed to use the wrong bathroom? Not everybody caters to the mental illness of gender dysmorphia.

Reply(2)
16
Gee Eric
3d ago

Stop catering to these sick people. The manager was not wrong.

Reply(2)
11
Related
The Trace

Watch: In Brooklyn, Black Gun Owners Find Community

Stephanie Williams has lived in East New York for 12 years. Until the pandemic, she felt relatively safe. But then, as crime and uncertainty in the city rose, she started having nightmares about someone breaking into her home. Like many other Black women who have sought out a new way to protect themselves during the past few years, she decided to buy a firearm.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Edison, NJ
Edison, NJ
Society
Jersey City, NJ
Society
jcitytimes.com

Oishii Opens Huge Indoor Strawberry Farm in Jersey City

Oishii agricultural technology company announced today the opening of a 74,000-square-foot indoor vertical farm in Jersey City to grow its “Omakase” variety of strawberry, which will be available on the company’s website and in a limited basis at Whole Foods in Manhattan. Previously based in Kearny, the firm is relocating its headquarters to Jersey City as well.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Transgender Rights#Racism#Nj Advance Media#The Edison Diner
Daily Voice

Bird Flu Kills Backyard Flock In NJ

The first case of bird flu killed a backyard flock on the Jersey Shore, NJ Advance Media said. At least 10 ducks have died and an undisclosed number of chickens got sick as a result of the avian influenza outbreak in Monmouth County, the outlet said. While the national outbreak...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Former Hempstead School Official, Restaurateur Indicted In Kickback Scheme

A former school official on Long Island is facing charges for allegedly scheming with a restaurateur in a million-dollar kickback scheme, federal authorities announced. An indictment was unsealed on Thursday, May 19 charging Lindenhurst resident Sharon Gardner, age 56, the former Director of Food Services for the Hempstead Union Free School District, and Elmont resident Maria Caliendo, age 57, in the scam.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
CBS New York

Bear climbs backyard tree in Haledon, N.J.

HALEDON, N.J. - Authorities have responded to a bear in a tree in Haledon, New Jersey. The bear climbed up the tree around 5 p.m. on East Barbour Street and stayed there for over an hour.Chopper 2 was over the scene. Authorities have responded to the scene. 
HALEDON, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
275K+
Followers
42K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy