Transgender Customer Harassed By Edison Diner Manager: Report

The Edison Diner Photo Credit: Google Maps

A transgender customer days away from gender-affirming surgery said she was discriminated against by a diner manager who told her not to use the women's restroom again, NJ Advance Media reported.

Jersey City's Erin Kinahan, 63, says the night manager at The Edison Diner harassed her after leaving the women's bathroom on Sunday, May 8, the outlet reports. Kinahan said she and her friends are regulars at the diner which is located near the Pride Center of New Jersey.

Diner owner Evan Kalambakas told the outlet that while the manager's employment was not terminated over the alleged harassment, he has since met with management to talk about transgender rights and make sure staffers allow patrons to choose whatever restroom they wish to.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.