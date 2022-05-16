ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Suspect leads police on chase in North County

By Sir Milo Loftin
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UTU8Z_0ffzmuIq00

SAN DIEGO — A man in a stolen vehicle led police on a chase through North County Monday, according to San Diego Sherriff’s Department.

The chase began a little before 11:30 when Carlsbad Police Department officers attempted to stop the driver of a stolen 2022 Ford Explorer who then drove off. The man in the stolen SUV was the sole occupant of the vehicle, a Sheriff’s watch commander said.

San Diego Sherriff’s Department deputies took over the chase from Carlsbad police while the driver was heading southbound on Cannon Road.

The suspect drove into a residential area in Escondido near the 1700 block of Scenic Trail Way before authorities were able to catch up and take the driver into custody.

Aerial footage showed the officers initially put the suspect in a police vehicle, before transferring him onto a stretcher and being taken away in an ambulance. It is not known at this time why the suspect was transferred to the ambulance vehicle.

This is a breaking news story, we will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 6

Stan williams
4d ago

FYI, we now have shootings on a daily basis, carjackings, gas stolen through siphoning or punching holes in gas cans, carjackings and at the same time liberals want to defund the police and parents and families are being inundated with over inflated cost to where they can’t even afford to live or parent their children. Our schools are even under attack through woke ideology. I am 64 years old and my heart transplant patient and I’m the oldest of six siblings my mom got to stay home with her kids my dad was a middle-class worker at SDG&E for 30 years and we never ever ever had to worry about all of the above. Money is not happiness is freedom it’s time to take our freedoms back from the government and investment mongers!!!!

Reply(2)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Crime & Safety
Escondido, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Escondido, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Carlsbad, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

‘Something out of 007 movie’: Mercedes suspected in Irvine burglaries had license plate flipper

Two people were arrested after a Mercedes-Benz believed to have been involved in burglaries was found in Irvine with a license plate flipping device, police said Wednesday. Police first got a call about the car from a resident who recognized the “suspicious” vehicle as possibly being involved in previous burglaries, the Irvine Police Department said. […]
IRVINE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
onscene.tv

Male Rescued Getting Stuck In Sinkhole | San Diego

05.18.2022 | 10:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – A male walked into the sinkhole at low tode to photograph the tide pools. He didn’t realize that the tide was rising and he became trapped. A Lifeguard was sent in with a Jetski, but the male did not want to go into the water for fear of his camera gear getting damaged. The Lifeguards brought in their “Cliff Rescue” Response Team and a Lifeguard was lowered into the sinkhole. The two made it out to safety. The male had some cuts and scrapes to his legs, but otherwise was not injured and quickly left the area. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Found Dead in Pickup Truck Parked Near Interstate 5 in Encinitas

A man was found dead in a pickup truck parked near Interstate 5 in in Encinitas on Tuesday evening. Authorities responded just before 9:05 p.m. to the area of Villa Cardiff Drive and Birmingham Drive after receiving a call from a person who said they found their uncle “possibly asleep” inside a locked Ford Ranger pickup truck, according to the California Highway Patrol.
ENCINITAS, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy