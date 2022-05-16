Williamstown to address proposed re-zoning project, more at annual town meeting Tuesday — unless adjournment movement pushes it to June

Whether we like it or not, the reality is that COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Massachusetts, and there's a possibility that mask mandates could return. In my own personal experience, I choose to continue to mask up when I go to Berkshire County grocery and department stores. Basically, anywhere inside where there's going to be a lot of people, I throw on my mask just to be safe. My thought is since I am immune-compromised due to having a kidney transplant combined with the fact, that my daughter isn't old enough to receive a vaccination, I need to do everything I can to keep me and my family healthy. I know some people may think that I'm being paranoid but I think it's worth it and putting on a mask is a very small price to pay. That's just me.

