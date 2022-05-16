ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown to address proposed re-zoning project, more at annual town meeting Tuesday — unless adjournment movement pushes it to June

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliamstown, Massachusetts is scheduled to hold its annual town meeting Tuesday night at Williamstown Elementary School. The warrant includes a proposed major new re-zoning initiative, as well as dropping requirements for the town manager role that some say are inhibiting the town’s ability to attract candidates. Williamstown just hired its first...

www.wamc.org

iBerkshires.com

North Adams Awarded $200K for Mohawk Marquee Restoration

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The city is receiving $200,000 in state funding toward the refurbishment of the landmark Mohawk Theater marquee. North Adams was awarded $200,000 from the Regional Economic Development Organization program, which is administered through the Massachusetts Office of Business Development. Some $2.1 million in the competitive grants were announced on Wednesday for 38 projects across the state, including more than $600,000 in the Berkshires.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WSBS

Pittsfield Residents: You’ll Feel The Effects Of Not So Optimistic Financial News

A major announcement from Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer will NOT resonate well with her constituents as her administration is suggesting a 4.8 percent increase in the upcoming fiscal year budget which translates in staggering expenses that total $198 million (That's money a lot of us will NEVER see in our lifetime). Take into consideration that inflation and skyrocketing gas prices are already putting a choke hold on area residents throughout the beautiful Berkshires and that is also rattling nerves in the largest city in the county.
PITTSFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Albany County Redistricting Commission releases first draft map

The Albany County Redistricting Commission has released its first draft map. Albany County was sued for violations of the Voting Rights Act after each of the last three U.S. Censuses. An independent redistricting commission created in 2019 has been working with a majority-minority district subcommittee to redraw lines in a bid to avoid more lawsuits.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
wamc.org

After Lee select board win, Bailey explains stance on landfill, goals for term

Gordon Bailey, a 69-year-old retired state inspector, won Monday night’s Lee, Massachusetts select board race for a three-year term on the three-member body. Bailey previously served on the board from 2002 to 2014. A dominant local issue remains opposition to the EPA brokered deal reached in 2020 to clean up the Housatonic River after decades of pollution by General Electric. Under the agreement, some toxic materials from the waterway will be deposited in a new landfill in Lee. Bailey spoke with WAMC about that and much more.
LEE, MA
wamc.org

Kickflips under the bridge? A possibility in Troy

The City of Troy is gathering ideas for a new skate park as it looks for new ways to redevelop the area under a high-traffic bridge. The Hoosick Street Bridge carries thousands of vehicles in and out of the Collar City every day, but as the city looks to revitalize underused spaces, the span stands out as a towering reminder of urban renewal.
TROY, NY
wamc.org

Springfield City Council votes to continue ban on new pawn shops

The city of Springfield, Massachusetts appears poised to again extend a moratorium on new pawn shops. The Springfield City Council voted unanimously for first-step approval of an ordinance extending for three more years a moratorium on licensing new pawn brokers and secondhand dealers that was first put in place in 2014 and extended twice for three-year periods.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Capital Region mayors want cities to remain in same Congressional district

Ahead of Friday’s deadline, the Democratic mayors of five Capital Region cities are urging the court-appointed special master to keep their communities together in New York’s new 20th Congressional District. A proposed electoral map released Monday would separate Amsterdam and Saratoga Springs from Albany, Schenectady and Troy. At...
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

5/20/22 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick, Albany County District Attorney David Soares, and investment banker on Wall Street Mark Wittman. Joe talks...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Loss of A Saratoga Icon

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Despite that more than a half-century had gone by since he first visited the Spa City, Hud Armstrong could effortlessly recall the first time he laid eyes on the place that would become home. “It was back in the ‘50s and we were living in South...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
wamc.org

Awaiting new maps, GOP Senators Tedisco and Jordan could be on collision course

A Republican primary could be shaping up between two Capital Region lawmakers in the newly proposed 44th New York state Senate District. Senator Daphne Jordan, a Halfmoon resident who represents the current 43rd District, told WAMC Thursday she was “surprised and disappointed” to learn of a potential primary challenge from fellow Republican Senator Jim Tedisco of the 49th.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Live 95.9

As Covid Cases Rise Should Berkshire County Reinstate Mask Mandates?

Whether we like it or not, the reality is that COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Massachusetts, and there's a possibility that mask mandates could return. In my own personal experience, I choose to continue to mask up when I go to Berkshire County grocery and department stores. Basically, anywhere inside where there's going to be a lot of people, I throw on my mask just to be safe. My thought is since I am immune-compromised due to having a kidney transplant combined with the fact, that my daughter isn't old enough to receive a vaccination, I need to do everything I can to keep me and my family healthy. I know some people may think that I'm being paranoid but I think it's worth it and putting on a mask is a very small price to pay. That's just me.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
wamc.org

Grant awards announced by Carlos Vega Fund for Social Justice

With the belief that small donations of money can make a big difference in the community, the Carlos Vega Fund for Social Justice has announced a new round of grant awards. Five grants totaling $4,300 are going to initiatives to support efforts that address injustice, oppression, and poverty in the greater Holyoke, Massachusetts area, according to the announcement from the fund’s advisory board.
HOLYOKE, MA
WWLP

Cape bridge replacement costs may soar to $4 billion

The public sector is feeling the strain of soaring inflation, too: officials now expect that a once-in-a-generation infrastructure overhaul in Allston will cost $300 million more than estimated, and the price of replacing the Cape Cod bridges could more than double.
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

Were You Surprised So Few People Entered This Remarkable Berkshire County Lottery?

Whether you’re searching for a home in Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Springfield, Worcester, Framingham or Boston, Massachusetts is an expensive state to live in! Right here in the Berkshires, average prices for homes are $500,000 and above in Southern Berkshire County, and $200,000 and above in Northern Berkshire County. Owning a home is expensive, and sadly many people can’t afford it.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

