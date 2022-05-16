ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia gas prices are likely higher than you think

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
ATLANTA — The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Georgia is now $3.99, according to AAA.

That’s a 15-cent jump compared to AAA numbers from one week ago and 20-cents more than drivers were paying one month ago.

“Georgia statewide pump price average continues upward climb,” said AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters. “Unfortunately, crude oil prices remain above $105 a barrel, causing gas prices to rise higher this week.”

The current average in Georgia is just 30-cents below the $4.29 Georgia record set in March.

The suspension of the state gasoline tax in Georgia is designed provide some relief from the high prices, but it is set to expire in the coming weeks.

That suspension means gas distributors, not direct consumers, pay 30 cents less per gallon for gas.

The gas tax suspension is set to end on May 31.

It currently costs nearly $60 to fill up a 15-gallon tank of regular, according to AAA.

Georgia’s prices are still below the AAA National Average of $4.48 for a gallon of regular.

AAA says gas prices have increased by 15 cents

Geraldine Abragan Buddy Henry
3d ago

$4.48 a gallon a new National record ! In 2019 Candidate Biden said he shut down Fossil Fuels ! Let’s Go Brandon ! The worst President in American History !

