There are high expectations for the Miami Dolphins offense after an offseason filled with impactful additions on that side of the ball. One position that general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel have seemed to key on is running back, as Miami has added Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and Sony Michel to a room that wasn’t as productive as they should’ve been in 2021 (92.2 rushing yards per game – good for 29th in the NFL).

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO