St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. The Cardinals appear to be giving Edman a routine breather. Brendan Donovan is filling in for Edman at both second base and the leadoff spot. Nolan Arenado is returning to the lineup in place of Edman to play third base and bat third. Paul Goldschmidt is hitting second.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO