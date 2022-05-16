Eric Schmitt leads Missouri GOP Senate primary; Eric Greitens in third: Poll

State Attorney General Eric Schmitt outpaced the field in the race for the Republican nomination for Senate in Missouri, according to a fresh poll conducted by the firm owned by his top political adviser.

The survey from Remington Research Group, a firm owned by Schmitt strategist Jeff Roe, showed the Missouri attorney general in front with 29%, followed by Rep. Vicky Hartzler at 23% and former Gov. Eric Greitens at 21%. Notably, this poll from Schmitt follows the release of an internal survey from the Greitens campaign that found the former governor in the lead.

“The poll shows Eric Schmitt trouncing former disgraced governor Eric Greitens by 8 points, and leading all other Missouri U.S. Senate candidates by double the margin of error,” was how the Schmitt campaign characterized the data in a press release issued Monday.

REPUBLICAN SEN. TOM COTTON FOREIGN POLICY BOOK POINTS TO 2024 PLANS

The poll of 945 likely GOP primary voters was conducted on May 11 and 12 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points. The survey showed the undecided vote at 17%.

Former President Donald Trump has yet to endorse in this primary but said he plans to, and the leading candidates have been jockeying for his support. The poll from the Greitens campaign earlier this month was a direct appeal to Trump. The former president is being urged by party insiders in Washington, D.C., and Missouri to endorse anyone but Greitens, and the former governor was using his survey to prove he is poised to win the Aug. 2 primary.

Greitens resigned from the governor’s mansion in 2018 amid sexual misconduct allegations. He has recently been accused of further improprieties by his ex-wife, Sheena Greitens, but continues to deny all allegations against him.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) has endorsed Hartzler. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has endorsed Schmitt. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) is retiring.