Early voting begins today

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The political equivalent to a game seven is now underway as early voting began Monday for the Texas primary runoff May 24. One of the most negative and contentious races has been the Republican runoff for Attorney General between two-term incumbent Ken Paxton and George P. Bush, the current Texas Land Commissioner. From the start, Paxton has called Bush too liberal and not a true conservative, and Bush has portrayed Paxton as a corrupt politician who Republicans should back away from because he poses a risk to the party. In an interview with CBS11 and CBS News Dallas-Fort Worth,...

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO