ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collin County, TX

Early voting begins today

By Staff Reports
sachsenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly voting for the Democrat and Republican primary runoff elections begins today and runs through Friday, May 20. Election Day is Tuesday, May 24. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. during early voting...

sachsenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFAA

What's next for Mansfield, TX?

Mayor Michael Evans shares his goals for the city to continue growing as a community. Mansfield is one of three Texas cities ranked the most livable in the country.
MANSFIELD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collin County, TX
State
Texas State
City
Sachse, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Collin County, TX
Elections
Collin County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
Reform Austin

Is Texas Facing A Teacher Exodus Crisis?

Don’t be fooled, the discontent among school teachers and employees has been brewing for quite some time, and the pandemic only brought it to its boiling point. With two-thirds of teachers wanting to leave their jobs in the past year, Texas is facing a teacher exodus crisis. That is...
TEXAS STATE
Texas Observer

Dallas Runoff Will Determine Heir to Powerhouse EBJ’s Seat in Congress

The race between Representative Jasmine Crockett and Jane Hope Hamilton has divided the North Texas Democratic establishment. If the sheer number of endorsements from the political class were enough to decide runoff elections in Texas, Jane Hope Hamilton would almost surely be the next representative of Dallas’ 30th Congressional District. A longtime congressional aide and political operative in North Texas, she has parlayed her connections into support from some of the biggest Democratic names in the area.
DALLAS, TX
KSAT 12

Law to crack down on lobbyists ensnares two former Texas House members

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A 2019 law aimed at cracking down on the revolving door of lobbyists at the Texas Capitol is ensnaring two recent legislators and prompting state ethics regulators to address potential loopholes.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Election Day#Republican#Democratic
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Most Texans Support Legalizing Pot, But Gov. Greg Abbott Says No

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is unmoved by a new poll revealing that a majority of Texans support legalizing marijuana for medical and recreational use. Abbott said Tuesday that his position has not changed beyond what he’s proposed in the past — reducing the criminal penalty for marijuana possession to a Class C misdemeanor, but not legalizing the drug.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

A look at the GOP primary runoff for Texas Attorney General as early voting begins

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The political equivalent to a game seven is now underway as early voting began Monday for the Texas primary runoff May 24. One of the most negative and contentious races has been the Republican runoff for Attorney General between two-term incumbent Ken Paxton and George P. Bush, the current Texas Land Commissioner. From the start, Paxton has called Bush too liberal and not a true conservative, and Bush has portrayed Paxton as a corrupt politician who Republicans should back away from because he poses a risk to the party. In an interview with CBS11 and CBS News Dallas-Fort Worth,...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Ash Jurberg

Can Beto beat Abbott for Texas Gov? Not according to the latest polls

The latest polls came out this weekend, and for Beto O'Rourke and his supporters, it isn't good news. The poll conducted by the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler shows current Texas Governor Greg Abbott holds on to a seven-point lead. The May poll showed 46% of those surveyed supporting Abbott while only 39% supported O'Rourke. Green Party nominee Delilah Barrios and Libertarian nominee Mark Tippetts both received 3% support.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Some North Texas school districts are moving to 4-day school weeks

TEXAS, USA — Over the last couple of years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, North Texas schools have faced staff shortages, virtual learning and attendance challenges, and canceled extracurricular activities. Now, some North Texas schools have decided to move from the traditional five-day school weeks to four-day weeks for the...
MINERAL WELLS, TX
Euri Giles | Clareifi

A big change for Texas: if Beto O'Rourke becomes governor, Texas will be part of the national power grid

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke says that if he becomes governor, he will make Texas part of the national power grid. This would be a big change for Texas, which has its own power grid. The Texas power grid is not connected to the other US power grids. Texas has its own electric grid because when Texas became a state, it decided to keep control of its public utilities.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy