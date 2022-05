If you could make a difference in the world, how would you do it? The answer was easy for Marianne Gates. Marianne Gates is a resident at Brethren Care where she resides in the Belmont Tower on campus. She spends her free time piecing together puzzles, reading books and cheering on the Cleveland Guardians. “I eat and sleep. That’s just about my life. Who can do more than that?” Marianne said with a chuckle.

SHELBY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO