Nine vehicles were involved in the crash late Thursday afternoon that shut Route 22 East for a couple of hours in South Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania State Police report. There were no life-threatening injuries and those who were hurt were treated at the scene by Cetronia Ambulance and taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township for treatment, Trooper Nathan Branosky told lehighvalleylive.com.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO