The life hacks that you learn from TikTok can make you frustrated with the American education system. We learned calculus, which rarely applies in real life, but we didn't learn that there's a filter in the dishwasher that needs to be cleaned? There are also valuable tips about how to reduce food waste, which saves you money and the guilt of throwing away that pack of lettuce every week. TikToker @shelbizleee recommends keeping your greens in a container with a napkin on top so that they don't get all slimy and gross (and so you don't have an excuse to not eat them).

