The Chicago White Sox could surely use an upgrade in their infield. Could a trade for Xander Bogaerts be on the horizon?. The White Sox are one of several teams that make sense for Bogaerts long-term. While they have their shortstop of the future in Tim Anderson, they could ask Bogaerts to move over to second or third base — something he might be willing to do if Chicago can sign him to a long-term contract.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO