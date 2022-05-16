ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk sends Twitter CEO POO emoji in ongoing dispute over ‘bot’ accounts as $44billion deal remains on hold

By Charlotte Edwards
The US Sun
 4 days ago
ELON Musk is known for his controversial tweets but he's just taken this a step further by sending the Twitter CEO a poo emoji.

The poop emoji was sent in reaction to CEO Parag Agrawal trying to defend the company against rumors that the platform has more bot accounts than previously estimated.

Elon Musk tweeted the poo emoji to the Twitter CEO Credit: Twitter

Agrawal's string of tweets started with: "Let’s talk about spam. And let’s do so with the benefit of data, facts, and context…"

The Twitter rant seems to have been triggered by one of Musk's tweets on Friday in which he said he was conducting his own bot research.

He also revealed that his $44billion Twitter deal had been put on hold, then Twitter's legal team got involved.

The billionaire SpaceX CEO wrote: "Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100! This actually happened.".

It seems Twitter CEO Agrawal has decided to respond to Musk's tweets today.

He explained how Twitter tries to tackles bots and has to "lock" millions of accounts.

He said that analysis has found that fake profiles make up “well under” 5% of Twitter users and claims external analysis of the figures wouldn't be possible.

The Twitter CEO concluded: "Unfortunately, we don’t believe that this specific estimation can be performed externally, given the critical need to use both public and private information (which we can’t share).

"Externally, it’s not even possible to know which accounts are counted as mDAUs on any given day."

It was this statement that Musk responded to with the smiling poo emoji and nothing more.

Musk's tweet already has tens of thousands of likes and retweets.

The billionaire previously revealed plans to test “a random sample of 100 followers” for his own Twitter bot analysis.

The US Sun

