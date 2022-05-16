ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audubon baseball to rely on depth of pitching staff

By Bennett Blake
 4 days ago
(Audubon) The Audubon Wheeler baseball team travels to Griswold Tuesday for a game that will air on 965.5 FM KSOM.

The Wheelers are coming off of a ten win season last year. Coach Matt Wilder says, “We do lose a few seniors from last year, but we have some quality guys coming back. We have Gavin Smith and Braden Wessel who have been 4-5 year starters for us that we’ll rely on to lead us this year. We have Alex Foran, Jordan Schrader, and Jake Lauritsen as our other seniors and we are going to need time from them.”

They’ll use a variety of arms on the mound. “We’re probably not going to have the guy that’s going to go six or seven innings every night. We’ve talked as a coaching staff that we feel pretty comfortable throwing 5, 6, 7 guys out there. Especially early on it might be a rotation by committee. Every guy might get 2-3 innings and then we’ll throw another guy.”

