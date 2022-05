Blackbrook Audubon is welcoming birders of all skill levels to their monthly Important Bird Area walk at 8 a.m., May 22. Participants are asked to meet at the entrance gate to the utility pipeline access road, an otherwise restricted area, by the intersection of Woodridge Lane and Forest Road in Mentor Headlands, according to a news release. After birding the pipeline, participants will explore the public path that leads to the interior of the marsh, the Wake Robin Trail boardwalk.

MENTOR, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO