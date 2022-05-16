ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis suggests Florida could take over Disney's special district

By Herb Scribner
Axios
Axios
 4 days ago

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday hinted the state would take control over Disney World's self-governing district, instead of handing it over to local governments if it is dissolved next year, WTSP reports. Why it matters: DeSantis has been at war with Disney over the company's criticism of the...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Appeals court reinstates DeSantis redistricting map

A Florida appeals court on Friday reinstated a new congressional map backed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, allowing the controversial new district boundaries to take effect for now. Driving the news: "Based on a preliminary review, the court has determined there is a high likelihood that the temporary injunction is...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa Native American boarding schools part of "heartbreaking" report

A federal report released this month found Native American children were removed from homes, severely mistreated and, in some cases, died at more than 400 boarding schools across the U.S. between 1819 and 1969.Three of those schools named in the report were located in Iowa: Toledo, Houghton and Allamakee County.Why it matters: The Interior Department says the report is the first comprehensive inventory of the federally operated schools documenting the trauma and consequences caused by the U.S.' cultural eradication effort.Plus: It's a history that, before now, was widely disbelieved, Johnathon Buffalo, of the Meskwaki Cultural Center & Museum in Tama,...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Nearly 3,000 of Iowa's COVID deaths were preventable, analysis finds

Data: Brown School of Public Health; Map: Thomas Oide/AxiosVaccines could have prevented nearly 3,000 COVID-related deaths in Iowa between January 2021 and last month, according to a new analysis by Brown University's School of Public Health.The big picture: The analysis suggests that roughly half of the more than 641,000 deaths nationwide since 2021 could have been prevented, Axios' Tina Reed reports.How it works: Researchers crafted a model illustrating what could have happened if 100% of American adults were fully vaccinated and boosted once the shots became available.The study used real-world data from the CDC and the New York Times.Zoom in:...
IOWA STATE
Axios NW Arkansas

A look at Arkansas' baby formula shortage crisis

Data: Datasembly; Chart: Baidi Wang/AxiosThe baby formula shortage is leaving shelves bare and causing panic among families and caregivers.The scarcity is largely because of supply chain challenges linked to the pandemic and product recalls.Driving the news: Nearly 33% of Arkansas' expected formula stock was absent from shelves during the first week of May, according to Datasembly, a retail software company. Nationally, that number was around 43%.State of play: In the U.S., four companies produce 90% of the country's formula, said Jennifer Blackhurst, a business analytics professor at the University of Iowa, Axios' Linh Ta reports.Abbott Nutrition, one of the largest...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Axios Dallas

Dallas hit hard by baby formula shortage

Data: Datasembly; Chart: Baidi Wang/AxiosTexas is being hit hard by the baby formula shortage, with more than half of the state's expected formula stock absent from shelves the week of May 1, according to Datasembly, a retail software company.Why it matters: Parents have been left scrambling to find single cans anywhere to feed their children, and many stores are now limiting the amount of formula customers can buy. Details: The U.S. is facing a nationwide baby formula shortage due to pandemic-induced supply chain issues and a recent product recall.What they're saying: A Fort Worth mother told WFAA that she drove...
DALLAS, TX
Axios Austin

Baby formula shortage hits Texas harder than much of U.S.

Data: Datasembly; Chart: Baidi Wang/AxiosThe baby formula shortage has left shelves bare in Central Texas.Driving the news: The scarcity is largely due to supply chain challenges linked to the pandemic and product recalls. New data shows that more than half of Texas' expected formula stock was absent from shelves the week of May 1, according to Datasembly, a retail software company.A cursory check of local stores indicates this is being felt in Central Texas.The baby food section at the H-E-B on Oltorf and South Congress on Monday afternoon had a few jugs and cans of formula available — some behind...
TEXAS STATE
Axios Denver

Trio of Omicron variants leads to rising COVID cases in Colorado

Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosThe latest COVID wave is accelerating in Colorado and across the U.S.Threat level: Public health officials say the uptick won't end anytime soon. The state's modeling predicts a peak in mid-June, the Denver Post reports.The cases are driven by a trio of Omicron variants, the most dominant being BA.2, state data shows."All of our data shows an increase in transmission," state epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy says. "Our health care providers and our health care facilities could see some stress in the coming weeks."The big picture: The new case counts are increasing concern among Americans, but not changing public behaviors, with one in three Americans now saying the pandemic is over, according to the latest installment of the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index."If anything, behaviors are moving in the other direction," Ipsos pollster and senior vice president Chris Jackson told Axios.Be smart: The CDC is encouraging people to wear masks in public indoor settings.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Erin Doherty
Axios Columbus

Baby formula flexibility is coming for Ohio families on WIC

Data: Datasembly; Chart: Baidi Wang/AxiosOhio's low-income families could soon feel a bit of relief amid a frightening nationwide shortage of baby formula.Driving the news: The Ohio Department of Health requested federal waivers this week to grant formula-buying flexibility for participants of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC).Why it matters: Half of all infant formula in the U.S. is purchased using WIC benefits, according to the White House. In Ohio, nearly 62,000 infants rely on it, per the state health department.But the program is limited to certain types of formula, which increases demand while limiting parents'...
OHIO STATE
Axios

The pandemic pushed an exodus from public schools

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on virtually every aspect of America's public schools and now parents are pulling their kids out of the system all together. Why it matters: With school funding directly tied to enrollment, experts warn that the decline in students may carry deeper repercussions, with some schools potentially forced to close completely.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Axios Des Moines

It's No Mow May in Des Moines

The sun is out, the birds are chirping and for some Des Moines families, the lawn mowers ain't singin'.Driving the news: No Mow May is a viral movement that's encouraging homeowners to ditch the blades and let their lawns go wild for the month.Why it matters: While a manicured lawn has traditionally represented orderliness, the overuse of water and chemicals to keep our grass green can hurt the environment.Holding off on mowing lets all sorts of vegetation grow, like flowers and weeds that create more habitat for early-season pollinators.Zoom in: In Iowa, the city of Cedar Falls is participating in...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Nbc News#The New York Times#Orange
Axios

Record heat surges to East Coast as snowstorm slams Denver

A hazardous weather weekend is shaping up across much of the Lower 48 states, with "critical" fire weather conditions affecting New Mexico, a potentially historic late May snowstorm cranking up across the Rockies and a heat wave surging toward the East Coast. Why it matters: From Friday through Sunday, more...
DENVER, CO
Axios

North Carolina's infant formula crisis grows

North Carolina's infant formula shortage mirrors the growing crisis across the country, with nearly 47% of baby formula out of stock in stores in the state. Why it matters: A majority of North Carolina babies rely on formula in their first six months of life, according to the CDC. With...
HEALTH
Axios Denver

Where wildfire risk in Colorado is the highest and increasing

Note: Moderate risk is defined as at least a 0.03% risk of fire in a given year; Data: First Street Foundation; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThe threat of wildfires will increase exponentially across Colorado in the next 30 years, according to groundbreaking new research.Why it matters: In the last six months, Coloradans have come to know wildfires as a near-constant, but new data is showing for the first time the risk probability for property owners.Much like a flood map, the data is designed to help current and hopeful homeowners make informed decisions as climate change becomes more prominent.Threat level: The National...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
NewsBreak
Disney
Axios

Oklahoma passes near-total abortion ban starting at fertilization

The Oklahoma Senate on Thursday passed a bill aimed at banning all abortions in the state beginning at fertilization and would be enforced by lawsuits from private citizens, and it is now headed to the governor's desk. Why it matters: Oklahoma's near-total ban encourages private citizens to sue anyone suspected...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Axios

D.C.'s COVID data lapse, explained

D.C. council members undercut trust in DC Health when they probed why COVID-19 data wasn’t shared recently with the CDC over a two-week span, the agency’s director said in a letter to lawmakers that was obtained by Axios. DC Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt also said the District wouldn’t...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

8 N.C. races we couldn't stop watching

Dozens of races across North Carolina were worth keeping an eye on Tuesday night, with control of Congress and the state legislature at stake. Here are a few we watched. Willie Rowe squeaked out a win over incumbent Gerald Baker in the Democratic primary, but it could still go to a runoff.
ELECTIONS
Axios

Court temporarily blocks Michigan’s 1931 pre-Roe abortion ban

A Michigan court has temporarily blocked a currently unenforced 1931 state law that banned abortion in the state, Planned Parenthood of Michigan announced on Tuesday. The big picture: While it is unlikely that the law would immediately take effect if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, abortion rights advocates worried that the absence of the precedent could open a legal path for the ban to be brought back.
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
88K+
Followers
42K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy