San Francisco, CA

24th Street homicide and stabbing

By Eleni Balakrishnan
Mission Local
Mission Local
 4 days ago
In a violent weekend in the Mission District, a man was killed near 24th Street and Balmy Alley early Saturday morning around 2:20 a.m., according to the San Francisco Police Department. On the same day, another man was stabbed just blocks away at 24th and Mission streets. A 54-year-old...

