SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio area music scene is about to hit another high note with the reopening of the Real Life Amphitheater in Selma. The amphitheater has not hosted a mainstream concert since the late 2000s, when it was called the Verizon Wireless Amphitheater. River City Community Church bought the property in 2011 after it closed and maintained the venue for years.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO