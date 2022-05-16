ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Liverpool have got more chance of winning the Champions League': Jamie Carragher insists Jurgen Klopp would be wrong to risk Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk against Southampton as they have an '80% chance' of beating Real Madrid

Jamie Carragher is adamant that Jurgen Klopp won't risk Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk when Liverpool face Southampton on Tuesday.

Although Liverpool can still win the Premier League title - they are four points behind Manchester City with a game in hand - Carragher feels that Klopp's priority will be on securing Champions League glory.

Salah and Van Dijk both had to be substituted during Liverpool's FA Cup final success against Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday.

Jamie Carragher believes Jurgen Klopp won't risk Mohamed Salah against Southampton
Carragher feels that Klopp will look to preserve his players for the Champions League final

The Egyptian winger is struggling with a groin problem, while Van Dijk has a knee injury. Andrew Robertson was also struggling with cramp.

Carragher feels that Klopp will be focused on ensuring that his players in the best possible condition for the Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 28.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher said: 'I don’t think Klopp will play anyone where there is a risk of injury, I’d be surprised to see Salah, Van Dijk.

Defender Virgil Van Dijk is also doubtful to face Southampton because of an injury
Although Liverpool can still win the Premier League Klopp may not take chances with his team 

'Liverpool have got more chance of winning the Champions League and if they play their best team in that final they have an 80 per cent chance of winning it, I believe that.

'It won’t be a full strength team tomorrow that’s for sure.'

Liverpool will also hope to have midfielder Fabinho available to face Real Madrid, with the Brazilian currently out with a thigh injury.

After taking on Southampton, Liverpool will turn their attention to their final Premier League game of the season at home to Wolves.

The prospect of winning the quadruple remains possible for Liverpool as they look to add to their triumphs in the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

However, as Carragher alludes to, they have a better chance of success in the Champions League than the Premier League.

Liverpool will be eager for revenge against Real following their defeat in the 2018 Champions League final.

