ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Kehlani’s Blue Water Road Tour Coming To Raleigh And Charlotte This Summer

By Brittney Melton
wccbcharlotte.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — Following the release of her critically acclaimed album, Blue Water Road, Kehlani has announced her Blue Water Road Tour will be heading to Charlotte in August. The tour will feature special guests Rico Nasty on North American dates and Destin Conrad across all dates. The...

www.wccbcharlotte.com

Comments / 0

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

American Airlines Flight Veers Off Runway In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An American Airlines flight halted its takeoff from the Charlotte airport and ran off the runway on Thursday because of an apparent mechanical problem, an airline spokesperson said. No one was hurt. The spokesperson said American Flight 775, with a crew of six and 172 passengers...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Summer Inflation Impacts Summer Plans

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The cost of summer travel is getting more and more expensive this year. And if you haven’t locked in a hotel rate or airfare by now, there is there is no way to escape it. Are you planning to drive to that beach or mountain trip this summer?
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Independence Fall 2-1 to Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC

CHARLOTTE, NC – The Charlotte Independence fell 2-1 to Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC in a competitive match played Wednesday night at American Legion Memorial Stadium. “It’s always hard when you lose the last one and that’s the taste you walk away with,” stated Charlotte Independence Head Coach, Mike Jeffries. “I think tonight was really frustrating on our end to give away the set piece goal really before the game even had rhythm. I thought we, again, put ourselves in a hole and battled back. I feel like the team has great character and so forth to be able to do that and just a soft second goal off a counter attack. Again, I thought we fought to try to get it. I thought we had good chances, obviously we didn’t get any breaks but it was a good battle.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Burial Beer Co. Opens Taproom & Bottle Shop In Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Asheville’s beloved Burial Beer Company is expanding into Charlotte. The brewery is set to open a new taproom and bottle shop in Plaza Midwood on June 4th. The property, formerly housed by Boris & Natasha’s clothing store, will be the future home of Burial’s new...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Minneapolis, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Dublin, NC
Charlotte, NC
Entertainment
Raleigh, NC
Entertainment
wccbcharlotte.com

Foster Friday: Give Candy A Loving Home

CHARLOTTE, NC — Give Candy a loving home! Candy is 8-months-old and weighs 43 pounds. She has been at CMPD Animal Care & Control since May 6th. Candy would do best in a home where she is the only dog and can be the queen of the castle. She is great on a leash and does not pull.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Renames Final Two Streets With Ties To The Confederacy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte announced two new street names on Wednesday as part of the Legacy Commission’s street renaming work. City officials say Barringer Drive will be renamed as Revolution Park Drive effective May 23rd. Revolution Park Drive honors the history of Revolution Park and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Moira Quinn Gives The Lowdown On Charlotte Events

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Meck Dec Day. Celebrate Charlotte’s rich and rebellious revolutionary history at the annual Meck Dec Day celebration at The Square of Trade and Tryon this Friday at noon! Expect historical re-enactments, horses, a parade to Old Settler’s Cemetery, and of course, a cannon firing! Say “huzaah!” in commemoration of the signing of the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence against the British.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Panthers’ Keep Pounding 5K Registration Underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Registration is underway for the 12th annual Keep Pounding 5K benefitting Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute and Children’s Hospital. The 5K will return as an in-person event on Saturday, June 4th. Officials say the race will kick off outside Levine Cancer Institute at 8 a.m.,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kehlani
wccbcharlotte.com

SEC Accuses Charlotte Man Of Operating Ponzi Scheme

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Federal authorities have accused a Charlotte man of operating a $7 million Ponzi scheme that defrauded at least 75 investors and using the money he gained to make mortgage payments and pay for private schools for his children. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Diva!

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Diva. Diva is one-years-old and 25 pounds. She is spayed and ready to be adopted!. If you are interested in adopting Diva or any of the other available pets from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Do My Job: Churn Buddies

CONCORD, NC — For this week’s Do My Job, Lauren McDonald is getting the scoop on homemade ice cream at Churn Buddies!. Have a creative ice cream flavor on the tip of your tongue? Enter our Do Us A Flavor Ice Cream Creation Contest for a chance to have your flavor created and featured at Churn Buddies for a limited time + get FREE ice cream for the rest of the year.
CONCORD, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Healthy Headlines: Managing Pelvic Pain

CHARLOTTE, NC — May is Pelvic Pain Awareness Month, but women who experience it, are already painfully aware. In this week’s Healthy Headlines, Dr. Ebony Parson, an ob-gyn with Novant Health Bradford Clinic, talks with us about pelvic pain and what to do about it. For more information...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#North American#Citi Entertainment#Blue Water Road Tour#Red Hat Amphitheater Mon#Fpl Solar Amphitheater#Ga#Coca Cola Roxy
wccbcharlotte.com

R&B Singer, J. Brown Releases New Album ” Chapter & Verse”

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– R&B Singer, J. Brown is no stranger to the music charts. His hit song, Vibe, was a Top 20 hit last year. Now the singer is releasing his album, called “Chapter & Verse”. It drops today and the first single, “Don’t Rush” features Tank. The new album can be found on all music streaming platforms. Check out WCCB’s interview with J. Brown and hear what he says about the album, his inspirations and his music.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Smart Shopper: FREE Family Fun At YMCA + Discounts!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summer is around the corner, and with less than three weeks of school left, it’s time to get your summer plans ready. Not to worry, I’ve got you covered!. The YMCA still has availability and they have incredible discounts for members. The Y also...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Denmark
Country
Germany
wccbcharlotte.com

Smart Shopper: Find Great Deals At The New Ollie’s In Monroe!

MONROE, NC–With prices on just about everything going up, it’s nice to save a dollar when you can. It’s also nice to know where to shop to get those deals so it can save you money over time. Ollie’s in Monroe is opening up! The bargain store...
MONROE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

The Snark: Real Housewives, Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship & A Wig Pooper

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Lisa Rinna and Sutton get into it over seats to Elton John’s charity event. Sutton brought receipts. On Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship,” Leah wants to know why her boyfriend Dre will no longer let her come to his house or introduce her to anyone in his life.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Record Breaking Heat Across the Region

Air Quality Warning & Burn Ban for Counties under warning. Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Rowan, Mountains above 4000′. Cold Front brings unsettled weather, cooler temps next week. Record-breaking heat across the region today. A ridge will keep the hot and steamy weather flowing across the region with highs topping out in the mid-90s for much of the area. With winds out of the southwest in combination with the hot and stagnant air ozone levels will build along the I-85 stretch from Atlanta through Charlotte and into Rowan county. Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, and Rowan counties, as well as elevations above 4000′, are under an air quality alert warning from 10 am until 8 pm. Sensitive groups, children, and older adults should limit their time outdoors – especially during peak daytime heating in the afternoon when air quality will be poorest. Reminder, anytime an air quality warning is issued county-wide burn bans also go into effect.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy