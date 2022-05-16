Kehlani’s Blue Water Road Tour Coming To Raleigh And Charlotte This Summer

CHARLOTTE, NC – The Charlotte Independence fell 2-1 to Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC in a competitive match played Wednesday night at American Legion Memorial Stadium. “It’s always hard when you lose the last one and that’s the taste you walk away with,” stated Charlotte Independence Head Coach, Mike Jeffries. “I think tonight was really frustrating on our end to give away the set piece goal really before the game even had rhythm. I thought we, again, put ourselves in a hole and battled back. I feel like the team has great character and so forth to be able to do that and just a soft second goal off a counter attack. Again, I thought we fought to try to get it. I thought we had good chances, obviously we didn’t get any breaks but it was a good battle.”

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO