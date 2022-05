BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man several hours away is making a big difference in our community in the wake of the mass shooting on Jefferson Avenue. Earlier this week, Greg Schwert drove 3.5 hours from a Cleveland suburb to drop off 417 pounds of food to Feedmore WNY. Schwert is originally from Williamsville, and said he was shocked someone would drive to Buffalo from so far away to do something so atrocious, and knew he needed to help.

