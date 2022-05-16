ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

N.C. law enforcement agencies and Mothers Against Drunk Driving continue sobriety campaign

By Press Release
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago
William R. Toler - Richmond Observer

RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, N.C. Highway Patrol and Mothers Against Drunk Driving will kick off the annual “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign with community events and safety check points throughout the state in advance of and on Memorial Day weekend.

The multi-agency safety initiative works to reduce alcohol-related incidents on the state’s roadways and waterways, both which see increased traffic during summer months. The Wildlife Commission reported that 16 boating incidents in 2021 were alcohol related, resulting in four fatalities.

“Fatalities that could be avoided with more responsible behavior is always difficult to process,” said Lieutenant Forrest Orr of the Wildlife Commission. “It’s imperative to designate a sober driver whether you’re in a vehicle or on a boat. Undoubtably a designated driver will prevent alcohol-related incidents on the road and in the water and make everyone’s holiday weekend more enjoyable.”

During the campaign, law enforcement officers will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and promoting public awareness to deter impaired operation of cars and boats on various bodies of water and highways. In North Carolina, a driver or vessel operator with a blood-alcohol concentration that meets or exceeds .08 or is substantially impaired by alcohol and/or drugs, is subject to arrest.

For more information on boating safety and regulations, visit ncwildlife.org/boating or call 919-707-0031.

The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

