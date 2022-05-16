ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of printing explicit images at Oakwood library indicted on 30 child porn charges

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bsDTX_0ffzf00S00
Octavious Davidson VIII Contributed Photo/Montgomery County Jail

OAKWOOD — Dayton man is facing dozens of charges after he was accused printing images showing child pornography at an Oakwood library.

Octavious Davidson VIII, 59, was indicted by a grand jury Monday on 30 charges, including 24 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-orientated material, and six other child pornography charges, according to court records.

Oakwood police were notified by employees at the Wright Memorial Library May 2 after they found multiple printouts depicting what appeared to be explicit pictures of juvenile girls, police outline in the court records obtained by News Center 7.

Investigators said they identified Davidson as the man who had printed the images based on print logs. When Davidson returned to the library May 5, police were contacted and he was detained as part of the investigation.

Davidson was interviewed and later admitted to having up to 100 explicit images depicting juveniles and would also admit to printing off images at the library, police said in court records.

Officers said a search warrant executed at Davidson’s house uncovered “a significant amount of pornographic material” including over 200 images of “obvious child sexual exploitation images,” investigators said in the court documents. Police also seized a computer and VHS tapes as part of the search warrant.

Davidson is booked in the Montgomery County Jail and is being held on a $35,000, according to online jail records.

Davidson is scheduled to be arraigned May 19, according to court records.

