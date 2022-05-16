ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Villains win tennis championship

By MICHAEL LINDSAY ENTERPRISE SPORTS WRITER
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aqwqz_0ffzekR800
Bishop McGuinness players and coaches pose for a photo after beating Voyager Academy and winning the NCHSAA 1A state championship Saturday at the Piedmont Indoor Tennis Center. MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

TRIAD – Bishop McGuinness confidently stepped through its final door.

The Villains won their top four singles matches, clinched with a quick doubles match and defeated Voyager Academy 5-0 in the NCHSAA 1A boys tennis dual team state championship Saturday morning at Piedmont Indoor Tennis Center.

“It was totally sticking to our game and trying to take them off their game,” Bishop Coach Larry Ingram said. “We saw that at court No. 3. Their No. 3 is actually their best player, but moved because of some challenge matches and everything else.

“He’s more of a power player, but our No. 3 took him totally out of his game and switched him over to his game. And he beat him. And I think our doubles team coming in off a state win and the momentum. I think they came in with the right mindset. They worked hard for it and they had heart.”

With the early-morning rain necessitating a move from the outdoor Burlington courts to the indoor Greensboro courts, the Villains (17-1), seeded No. 4 in the West, were in familiar territory trying to squeeze six matches onto four courts – like their home courts, Fourth of July Park in Kernersville.

No. 1 Luca Pestana, No. 2 Josh Hanflink and No. 4 Evan Sturgill steadily took control of their matches in straight sets. Timothy Hackman, at No. 3, had a bit of a sterner test but won points in key moments during a lengthy match and took the pivotal match 6-1, 6-4.

“In the first couple games he was hitting some deep balls in that are usually pretty effective against my opponents,” said Hackman, who was selected the MVP. “So I knew it was going to be a dogfight. I won that first set 6-1, but the score didn’t really reflect the points.

“The second set, I think it was more reflective. Just to win that match was really good for me, because if we’d have gone to a third set they would’ve had the momentum and who knows the outcome. But I just had the mentality that I could win and that just propelled me.”

Meanwhile, as the Nos. 5 and 6 matches began, the Villains’ No. 2 doubles team of Hanflink and Sturgill – who reached the semifinals of the individual doubles championship before falling to eventual champions Pestana/Hackman – rolled through their match 8-1 and clinched the title.

“We were locked in Thursday and Friday for practice,” Hackman said. “We go into every match confident, but today we just had a special feeling. In warmups, everyone was hitting it well. The captains gave a passionate speech, and that really fueled us.”

Bishop, which reached the finals in 2019, captured its third dual-team title following victories in 2011 and 2014. John Hutchinson was selected for his team’s sportsmanship award, while Will Baker was chosen for the award for Voyager (10-5), seeded No. 3 in the East.

“It feels fantastic,” Ingram said. “The guys have worked so hard for this. They have just bonded together so well as a family. It’s made my job easy – easier,” he said with a laugh. “They’ve aged me a few years with some of the long matches, but I’m just privileged to be a part of it.”

mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael

Comments / 0

Related
kiss951.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Live Tour Is Coming To North Carolina

“The Wheel” will be rolling across America this fall. “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” is going on a nationwide tour with over 60 dates starting September 8th, including a stop at Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte on Monday, September 19th. According to the official website, the live show is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Farmers Markets To Check Out Around Charlotte

One thing I love to do in the summertime on weekends, is hit up some local farmer’s markets. The food is not only local, but it also tastes so much better!. Last weekend, we went to the Charlotte Regional Farmer’s Market and got all the goodies to make BLT sandwiches.. When I tell you it was one of the best BLT’s I’ve ever had, I’m not lying!
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Remembering the owner of Kepley’s BBQ in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A local legend in the High Point restaurant business has passed away. Customers, employees, and family members of Bob Burleson are now showing up to Kepley’s BBQ to make sure he is not forgotten. During lunch hour, Kepley’s BBQ in High Point is packed with hungry customers. On Wednesday, the […]
HIGH POINT, NC
Eater

Chef Ashleigh Shanti Pops Up Across North Carolina Before Good Hot Fish Opens This Fall

Oil droplets cascaded from the Leah & Louise fry basket as the golden brown catfish filets rose straight out of the fryer, curled and furled like the lakes the fish once swam, glistening for a brief moment before chefs Ashleigh Shanti and Greg Collier sprinkled them with flaky chunks of sea salt and tucked the fish into foil-lined boxes. Recently, the two North Carolina chefs worked side by side in Collier’s open kitchen at Camp North End during a recent Good Hot Fish pop-up event in Charlotte.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kernersville, NC
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Sports
triad-city-beat.com

ELECTION RESULTS: Incumbents win big in Guilford, Greensboro primary races

Incumbents raked in huge percentages of the vote in Guilford County and Greensboro races on Tuesday night in the midterm primary election. The turnout, which was about 20.4 percent of the electorate, proved to be much higher than the turnout compared to 2018, when only 11 percent of registered voters had their say. This year they seemed somewhat satisfied with the status quo.
GREENSBORO, NC
WCNC

One step at a time, to stronger legs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s time once again to get your body moving. Today Motivational Fitness Coach, Meghan Trainor has a workout that is literally “One step or step stool away from stronger legs”. These workouts can be done anywhere you have space. Make sure you have a sturdy step stool. The step stool will aid or help if bad knees are an issue. As always consult your doctor before trying these workouts and you can always slow down the pace or repetitions to suit your needs.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Tennis#Villains#Triad#Voyager Academy#Nchsaa
News Argus

133 Spring Garden Circle

High Point Home - Just Painted, New Flooring, DW, Central AC, Storage Building! - Beautiful Home in High Point. Three Bedrooms and Two full Bathrooms. Kitchen has Built-In Microwave, Disposal, and Dish-Washer. Living Area has Vaulted Ceiling with Ceiling Fan. Paved Driveway and Storage building. Address: 133 Spring Garden Circle,...
HIGH POINT, NC
kiss951.com

The Cheerwine Festival Is Back This Weekend In Salisbury North Carolina

Salisbury get ready! It’s time to celebrate the South’s favorite cherry soda. Cheerwine, the iconic 105-year-old soft drink, and its hometown of Salisbury are set to host one of the most popular events in the Carolinas. That’s right after 3 long years The Cheerwine Festival returns Saturday, May 21, from noon to 10 p.m.
SALISBURY, NC
kiss951.com

List: Top 10 Largest Cities in North Carolina

We love our North Carolina! But, have you wondered how many big cities there are in the state? From right here in Charlotte to Raleigh and Durham, there are so many major cities in the state. North Carolina is home to tons of people who enjoy our southern charm. From the beach views to the mountain views, North Carolina residents can truly have it all.
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Live Updates: Cawthorn concedes, Beasley faces Budd in November

It's Election Day in North Carolina. Voters are picking candidates for North Carolina’s open Senate seat, 14 seats in the U.S. House and every member of the North Carolina General Assembly, along with local races across the state. Some local elections, including for mayor and city council members in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
kiss951.com

These Are The 10 Most Generous Places in North Carolina

Give to others when you can. My parents instilled that in me. SmartAsset published its fourth annual study on the most generous places in the United States recently. The study measured how much money people donate as a percentage of their net income. The study also measured the proportion of people in each county who make charitable donations. These are the ten most generous places in North Carolina. Check out the lowest to the best below. We also included some videos of those counties and things to do. Thanks for giving back to our community.
CHARITIES
News Argus

3638 Morris Farm Drive Apt 2A

2 Bedroom 2 Bath near Palladium and Wendover Ave. - This comfortable 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is conveniently located off Wendover Avenue near the Palladium and the Greensboro outer loop. This 2nd floor location comes with laminate wood floors in the spacious living area and gas fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher and lots of cabinets. Secure entrance to building and private balcony.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Mural artist makes his mark in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Raman Bhardwaj moved to the U.S. from India in 2018. Working as a commercial artist was his line of work but it's his public art that has taken off. His murals inspire people all over the region and it all started in elementary school. "I used...
GREENSBORO, NC
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
5K+
Followers
265
Post
780K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy