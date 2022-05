Catalytic convert thefts continue to skyrocket in the City of Lincoln. There have been 97 thefts of catalytic converters reported during the month of May. “That means we are on pace for 177 thefts in May, which is comparable to the last two months. With that in mind, we are on pace to see approximately 1,800 converter thefts by the end of the year, which is an 84% increase as compared to 2021,” says Captain Todd Kocian.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO