‘The Boys’ season three trailer introduces Soldier Boy

Paramount Network said today that Season 5 of its juggernaut drama Yellowstone starring Kevin Costner will launch Sunday, November 13. Production is under way in Montana.
The series follows John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States, and his family that’s fighting like hell to maintain it. The cast also includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little,...
