Local Living: Columbia International Festival plus, Movies in the Park

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s back! The ‘Cola Concert Series’ is coming back to the Midlands with summer shows expected to heat things up. The concert series features reggae sensation, 8 time Grammy award winning, producer, musician, activists, and humanitarian Ziggy Marley. Marley, the oldest son to Reggae legend Bob and Rita Marley, has been carving out his own niche in the music world for the past 4 decades. This summer he will be in the Palmetto State for a performance at the Township Auditorium. Marley is scheduled to hit the stage Tuesday August 16, 2022, but tickets go on sale this Friday April 29, 2022 at 10am.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO