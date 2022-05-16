ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Local Living: Columbia International Festival plus, Movies in the Park

By Crysty Vaughan
abccolumbia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Here’s our look at Local Living. Get ready to some tasty treats from around the World. The Columbia International Festival at the State Fairgrounds starts on May 21 from 10 a.m. to 7...

www.abccolumbia.com

Comments / 0

Related
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Doko Meadows hosting another “Movie in the Park,” Saluda County Sheriff’s Office collecting fans to give to those in need and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can enjoy a glass of wine, food and live music in Irmo Town Park this evening. The Irmo Chamber of Commerce is hosting a “Red, White, and Blues” Wine Walk happening right now. The event goes until 8pm. Tickets are $35 and include wine tastings, appetizers and a commemorative wine glass.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local cyclists take to Main Street for Bike to Work Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s Bike to Work Day and some local cyclists took to the roads to enjoy the official day! Groups rode and met at the State House to take part in the event Friday morning. Participants say now is a good time to get out and...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Cola Concert Series returns this summer, get ready for the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s back! The ‘Cola Concert Series’ is coming back to the Midlands with summer shows expected to heat things up. The concert series features reggae sensation, 8 time Grammy award winning, producer, musician, activists, and humanitarian Ziggy Marley. Marley, the oldest son to Reggae legend Bob and Rita Marley, has been carving out his own niche in the music world for the past 4 decades. This summer he will be in the Palmetto State for a performance at the Township Auditorium. Marley is scheduled to hit the stage Tuesday August 16, 2022, but tickets go on sale this Friday April 29, 2022 at 10am.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Entertainment
City
Blythewood, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Society
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Lake Murray Public Park: The Perfect Swimming Spot This Summer in Lexington, SC

Are you planning a trip to Lake Murray Public Park in Lexington, SC? If you are looking for a family-friendly place to take a swim this summer, Lake Murray might be just the place. At Lake Murray Public Park you’ll find both a beach area and lake swimming access that’s the perfect place to play, then jump in and cool off. We recently visited Lake Murray Public Park and have all the details you need to know from a mom’s perspective.
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

One man’s personal struggles inspire ‘Honor Bands’

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — For one Charlotte man, Tragedy has defined him. Not in a negative way, instead he has turned his person struggles into hundreds of thousands of inspirational messages. Thursday, Dentis Shaw went to share some of that inspiration with the University of South Carolina Track team.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Workers at Columbia Starbucks location on strike

Columbia, S.C. (S.C.)–Some employees at a Midlands Starbucks have gone on strike. In a statement provided to ABC Columbia, an employee representative says the strike is in response to recent firings at the location over attempts to join a union. Employees we spoke with say they want to go...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Islands#Sc#Wolo
abccolumbia.com

Lexington-Richland Five to host community input meeting at Irmo HS

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Wednesday, Lexington-Richland School District Five is hosting a community input meeting at Irmo High School. The meeting will take place from 5–7 p.m. The district says they will discuss facilities upgrades to Irmo High School. There will also be a question and answer session about the new designs.
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia offers free COVID tests, vaccines

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Capital city is linking up with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to help you get either a COVID test or vaccination if you are still trying to get one. The City of Columbia announced the partnership Wednesday letting people...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Movies
News19 WLTX

Fort Jackson discovers new salamander species

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson is a well-known U.S. Army training post, but it's also a place full of plants, animals, and reptiles. Recently, a new species has been uncovered at the training post—the Chamberlain Dwarf Salamander. Michelle Wilcox, wildlife biologist for Fort Jackson, explained what it looks...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Protestors in Sumter demand the release of Brittany Martin

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A Sumter mother and local activist has been sentenced to four years in jail for highly aggravated breach of peace this week. Thursday afternoon, racial justice groups were outside the Sumter Courthouse protesting her sentencing. Brittany martin was charged after comments she made during a protest...
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Company to expand in Richland County, add 51 new jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. — LaserForm & Machine, a metal fabrication and machine shop, announced plans to expand operations in Richland County. The company is investing $5 million and creating 51 new jobs. Located at 10010 Farrow Road in Columbia, LaserForm & Machine is a 53,000 square foot metal fabrication and...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Another quake reported in Elgin

Elgin, S.C. (WOLO)– The series of earthquakes in the Midlands continues. Tonight the US Geological Survey reports a 1.2 magnitude earthquake 3.75 miles southeast of Elgin. This is the 27th earthquake reported in the area since December of ’21.
ELGIN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Intersection dedicated to the memory of fallen Cayce Police Officer Barr

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The intersection of 12th and Taylor Streets has been dedicated to honor the life and legacy of fallen Cayce Police Officer Drew Barr. Thursday’s dedication by the Department of Transportation renamed the intersection to the “Cayce PD Corporal Roy Drew Barr Memorial Intersection.”. Officer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy