Regan Noelle Gibbs’ life was brought to an end Monday night — police say at the hands of her husband, Chad Marek. She was 25 years old. Marek, 26, of Lawrence, has been charged with first-degree murder after law enforcement allegedly found him with Gibbs’ body on Monday evening at the apartment they shared in the 2500 block of West Sixth Street in Lawrence. The couple had married just a few months ago, in November 2021.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO