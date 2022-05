SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury’s Memorial Day observances will be back in person this year, returning after being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. This year’s Memorial Day parade and ceremony will be held on May 30, forming at 9 a.m. at Shrewsbury Town Hall. The parade will kick off at 9:30 a.m. to head to the Town Center for the Memorial Day address, which will be given by Gold Star mother Tracy Racine.

SHREWSBURY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO