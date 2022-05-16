Californians to Participate in Second-Annual MENTAL HEALTH ACTION DAY on May 19, 2022: 1,600+ orgs, brands and cultural leaders

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. /California Newswire/ — California-based XG announced today the appointment of Yvonne Robinson as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, she will guide the company’s operations and growth, while overseeing the day-to-day management. “Yvonne’s strong record of leadership, execution and operational excellence makes her the ideal candidate to lead the next chapter of growth for XG and provide a valued experience to our partners,” said John Clarey, CEO of XG.

