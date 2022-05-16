ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Californians to Participate in Second-Annual MENTAL HEALTH ACTION DAY on May 19, 2022: 1,600+ orgs, brands and cultural leaders

By Christopher Simmons
Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES AND TEMECULA /CALIFORNIA NEWSWIRE/ — As part of its Mental Health is Health initiative, MTV’s second-annual Mental Health Action Day – an open-source movement of brands, organizations, government agencies, and cultural leaders to drive culture of mental health from awareness to action – will bring together more than 1,600...

In honor of International Day of Light, the Scientology Network features impact of light on the work of artists featured in three episodes of the original series ‘Meet a Scientologist’

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — In honor of International Day of Light, the Scientology Network features the impact of light on the work of artists featured in three episodes of the original series “Meet a Scientologist.” UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, sets aside May 16 as International Day of Light to highlight the role of light in science, culture, art, education and sustainable development.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PROGRESS in Lending Names DocMagic Director of Client Services to 2022 Most Powerful Women in Fintech List

TORRANCE, Calif. /California Newswire/ — DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document generation, regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that its director of client services, Lori Johnson, has been recognized by PROGRESS in Lending Association as a leading female technology professional in the mortgage industry. Now...
TORRANCE, CA
Life Saving Device IP for Major Heart Surgery Procedure Now Available for Exclusive Manufacture from ProNova Partners

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — ProNova Partners, a Los Angeles based, 25-year-old Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) firm has announced their commission to facilitate the sale of a new, patented device to lower mortality and other risks in specific, major heart surgery procedures. The device lowers mortality, stroke risk and other risk factors in Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) or transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures.
LOS ANGELES, CA
XG Communites names Yvonne Robinson Chief Operations Officer

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. /California Newswire/ — California-based XG announced today the appointment of Yvonne Robinson as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, she will guide the company’s operations and growth, while overseeing the day-to-day management. “Yvonne’s strong record of leadership, execution and operational excellence makes her the ideal candidate to lead the next chapter of growth for XG and provide a valued experience to our partners,” said John Clarey, CEO of XG.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Black Knight Inc.’s Empower Loan Origination Platform Now Integrated with DocMagic

TORRANCE, Calif. /California Newswire/ — DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of loan document generation, compliance support and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced an integration with Empower, Black Knight’s loan origination system (LOS), to help automate the DocMagic document generation process for lenders and provide access to additional DocMagic services.
TORRANCE, CA
We Are G.A.M.E. alumna graduates from the U.S. Air Force Academy (AFA), concluding her storied collegiate basketball career

TORRANCE, Calif. /California Newswire/ — On May 25, 2022, Haley Jones, one of the most distinguished We Are G.A.M.E. (Getting Athletes Mentoring and Education) alumna, graduates from the U.S. Air Force Academy (AFA), concluding her storied collegiate basketball career. Jones’s dreams of playing college basketball fell into place when...
TORRANCE, CA

