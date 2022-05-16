ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

Funeral services set for Manhattan woman who died in Riley County crash

By Michael Dakota
 4 days ago

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Funeral services for the woman who was killed in a crash on Friday near St. George has been scheduled for 10 a.m., Friday, May 20, 2022.

Abby L. Stous, 38, of Manhattan was involved in a two-car collision at Flush Road and Highway 24 In Riley County on Friday, May 13 . A visitation and viewing will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening, May 19 at Crestview Christian Church (3940 Excel Rd, Manhattan, KS).

Stous was the mother of four children. She was married in 2007, the couple would have celebrated 15 years together this June. She was a 2001 Holton High School graduate and attended Kansas State and Rasmussen College.

She had been a Para for Central Elementary School, a Certified Nurse’s Aide at Stormont Vail Hospital, and owned and operated Lee’s Flower Shop in Holton. Stous’ obituary stated she enjoyed being involved with her children, including being a dance mom and a football mom.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given for the Children of Darin and Abby Stous Educational Fund c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436.

