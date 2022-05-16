Ball Corp Inks Power Purchase Agreement For New Wind Energy

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from John Bean Technologies JBT. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.1 per share. On Wednesday, John Bean Technologies will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.1 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO