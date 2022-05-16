Youngkin announces violent crime task force to help reduce crime in

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — On Monday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Younkin announced the formation of the Violent Crime Task Force.

The task force is combined of the executive branch and officials from the Office of Attorney General Jason Miyares. The group will work together to help reduce violent crime in Virginia cities and communities.

The task force is led by Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Bob Mosier, with additional leadership provided by the Chief Deputy Attorney General Chuck Slemp. The group will recommend executive, administrative, and legislative actions on an ongoing basis to the Governor.

Additional participants include leaders from the Governor’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office, the Department of Juvenile Justice, the Department of Criminal Justice Services, Virginia State Police, and others.

The task force will continue conducting community leadership meetings across the Commonwealth including one in Petersburg on May 9 which Youngkin attended.

State leaders have already met with local leaders in Virginia Beach, Newport News, Norfolk, and Petersburg, with additional meetings planned in the coming weeks.



“There is a clear recognition of a violent crime crisis in Virginia and my administration is committed to joining with community leaders, law enforcement, and Virginians around solutions with the Violent Crime task force,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.



“We will take a comprehensive look at how we can address the rise in violent crime by providing more law enforcement resources, creating alternative and after-school activities for children, and addressing the fear that results in witnesses failing to show up for a criminal hearing.”

