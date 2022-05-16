ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny Day Real Estate Plot First Tour in 12 Years

By Althea Legaspi
 4 days ago

Emo favorites Sunny Day Real Estate will embark on their first tour in 12 years. The reunited band —  vocalist/guitarist Jeremy Enigk, guitarist Dan Hoerner and drummer William Goldsmith — will tour with unnamed musicians in lieu of original bassist Nate Mendel, the Foo Fighters member who is not slated to join the reunion. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

The 25-date trek kicks off in Lawrence, Kansas on Sept. 13 at Liberty Hall and runs through December, with dates in major cities through the Midwest, East Coast and southern states before it concludes on the West Coast in their hometown of Seattle at the Moore Theatre on Dec.18. The run includes previously announced appearances at Riot Fest in Chicago on Sept. 17 and Furnace Fest in Birmingham, Alabama on Sept. 24.

The influential band released its debut album Diary in 1994 and disbanded before its 1995 follow-up known as The Pink Album LP hit shelves. Since then, various members have reunited in different iterations. Mendel and Goldsmith joined Foo Fighters (where Mendel remains, while Goldsmith left in 1997). Enigk released his debut solo album Return of the Frog Queen in 1996. Enigk, Mendel and Goldsmith reunited to form the Fire Theft and dropped a self-titled album in 2003.

Sunny Day Real Estate reformed without Mendel and released How It Feels to Be Something On in 1998 and The Rising Tide dropped in 2000. The full original band with Mendel last assembled for tour dates in 2009-2010. Last year, Goldsmith released “ Supervised Suffering ” from new band Assertion’s debut LP, Intermission , which was his first musical outing in a decade.

Sunny Day Real Estate Tour Dates

September 13, 2022 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
September 14, 2022 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral
September 17, 2022 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
September 18, 2022 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
September 20, 2022 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
September 22, 2022 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
September 23, 2022 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
September 24, 2022 – Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest
September 26, 2022 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
September 27, 2022 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
September 29, 2022 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
September 30, 2022 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
October 1, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
October 3, 2022 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
December 3, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
December 4, 2022 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
December 6, 2022 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
December 7, 2022 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
December 8, 2022 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory
December 10, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
December 11, 2022 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory SD
December 12, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
December 14, 2022 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
December 16, 2022 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
December 18, 2022 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

