As a 15-minute delivery service uncovers its windows for business amid newly-proposed city regulations, local politicians still insist that “dark stores” — otherwise known as micro-fulfillment centers — are bad news for small businesses and corner bodegas. This week, GoPuff — one of several online fulfillment centers that grew like weeds in the proliferation of […] The post Bad News for Bodegas and Small Business as Dark Stores Prepare to Come into the Light appeared first on W42ST.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO