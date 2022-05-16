Colombian teen solves three Rubik's cubes while juggling

May 16 (UPI) -- A coordinated Colombian 19-year-old broke his own world record by solving three Rubik's cubes in 4 minutes, 31.01 seconds -- while juggling them.

Angel Alvarado, who previously set the Guinness World Record at 4 minutes, 52.43 seconds in May 2021, broke his own record in Bogota, Guinness announced.

Alvarado said it took him five months of practice to learn how to solve a single cube while juggling, and four more months before he could efficiently solve three cubes while tossing them into the air.

The juggler said it took a lot of concentration to learn how to keep track of the three cubes while they were flying.

Alvarado also said he was proud to bring the record to Colombia.

"It would mean a lot to me since it would be the first both juggling and speed-cubing world record of Colombia, and would be cool to be the first person who achieved that," he told Guinness World Records.