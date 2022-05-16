ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Colombian teen solves three Rubik's cubes while juggling

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F42dr_0ffzZXwW00

May 16 (UPI) -- A coordinated Colombian 19-year-old broke his own world record by solving three Rubik's cubes in 4 minutes, 31.01 seconds -- while juggling them.

Angel Alvarado, who previously set the Guinness World Record at 4 minutes, 52.43 seconds in May 2021, broke his own record in Bogota, Guinness announced.

Alvarado said it took him five months of practice to learn how to solve a single cube while juggling, and four more months before he could efficiently solve three cubes while tossing them into the air.

The juggler said it took a lot of concentration to learn how to keep track of the three cubes while they were flying.

Alvarado also said he was proud to bring the record to Colombia.

"It would mean a lot to me since it would be the first both juggling and speed-cubing world record of Colombia, and would be cool to be the first person who achieved that," he told Guinness World Records.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombian#Guinness World Records#Juggling
UPI News

Toddler uses mom's phone to order 31 cheeseburgers delivered

May 17 (UPI) -- A Texas mother learned a lesson about leaving her phone unlocked when her 2-year-old son used DoorDash to order 31 cheeseburgers from McDonald's. Kelsey Golden of Ricardo said she was working on her computer when her 2-year-old son, Barrett, got a hold of her unlocked phone and managed to use the DoorDash app to order McDonald's delivery.
KINGSVILLE, TX
UPI News

Kangaroo wanders into warehouse office in Australia

May 20 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers were summoned to a warehouse office in Australia when a mother kangaroo with a joey in her pouch somehow found her way into the building. Andrew Hargreaves said he went into the back of his office in the Richmond area of Adelaide to find a customer's order and was shocked to come face to face with a kangaroo.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
UPI News

Marnie Schulenburg, 'As the World Turns' actress, dies at 37

May 19 (UPI) -- Former As the World Turns actress Marnie Schulenburg has died. Schulenburg died Tuesday in Bloomfield, N.J., following a battle with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, her rep Kyle Luker told The Hollywood Reporter. She was 37. Deadline confirmed the news. Schulenburg is survived by her husband,...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
358K+
Followers
57K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy