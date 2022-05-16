ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Brandi Carlile, Allison Russell, and Yola Lead 2022 Americana Awards Nominations

By Jon Freeman
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TA3je_0ffzZSWt00

Click here to read the full article.

Nominations for the 21st Americana Honors and Awards were announced during a special event at the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville on Monday. The annual celebration of roots music will return to the Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 14.

Brandi Carlile , Allison Russell , and Yola all picked up three nominations this time around, thanks to their strong 2021 albums and singles. All three performers are nominated the same categories: Album of the Year, Artist of the Year (which Carlile actually won in 2021), and Song of the Year. Other Artist of the Year nominees include previous winner Jason Isbell and progressive bluegrass favorite Billy Strings.

Additional artists earning multiple nods include blues singer-songwriter Adia Victoria, who’s up for Emerging Act of the Year as well as Album of the Year for A Southern Gothic . She’ll compete in the Album category with reunited Robert Plant and Alison Krauss , who will also vie for Duo/Group of the Year. Other Emerging Act contenders include Sierra Ferrell, Neal Francis, Brittney Spencer, and Morgan Wade.

The annual Americana Honors & Awards kicks off the multi-day event known as AmericanaFest, which brings showcases from a wide range of performers to several of Nashville’s venues.

Album of the Year
In These Silent Days , Brandi Carlile [Produced by Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings]
Outside Child , Allison Russell [Produced by Dan Knobler]
Raise the Roof , Robert Plant & Alison Krauss [Produced by T Bone Burnett]
A Southern Gothic , Adia Victoria [Produced by Mason Hickman and Adia Victoria, Executive Produced by T Bone Burnett]
Stand For Myself , Yola [Produced by Dan Auerbach]

Artist of the Year
Brandi Carlile
Jason Isbell
Allison Russell
Billy Strings
Yola

Emerging Act of the Year
Sierra Ferrell
Neal Francis
Brittney Spencer
Adia Victoria
Morgan Wade

Song of the Year
“Canola Fields,” James McMurtry [Written by James McMurtry]
“Diamond Studded Shoes,” Yola [Written by Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan, and Yola]
“Juanita,” Sturgill Simpson feat. Willie Nelson [Written by Sturgill Simpson]
“Persephone,” Allison Russell [Written by Jeremy Lindsay and Allison Russell]
“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile [Written by Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth]

Duo/Group of the Year
Big Thief
Los Lobos
The Mavericks
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
The War and Treaty

Instrumentalist of the Year
Ethan Ballinger
Brian Farrow
Larissa Maestro
Shelby Means
Justin Moses

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Wynonna Judd Sings at Her Mother Naomi’s Public Memorial Service

Click here to read the full article. Family, friends, and fans alike celebrated the life and music of Naomi Judd with a moving event at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Sunday, following a private memorial that took place last week. The full influence of the Judds’ recordings and Naomi’s life, in particular, were felt by the numerous stars who dropped in to perform or offer a remembrance of the singer and philanthropist, who took her own life April 30 at 76. Hosted by Robin Roberts, “Naomi Judd: River of Time” was broadcast live on CMT without commercials and featured an introduction by...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row building sells for $30.5 million

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A popular Nashville tourist attraction on Lower Broadway was bought by a company in California. Officials told News4 that the building that houses the popular Honky Tonk, Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, was sold for $30.5 million by 400 Broadway Holding LLC. The sale price was...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Tanger Outlets break ground in Nashville

Community and regional leaders gathered Wednesday in Antioch to celebrate the groundbreaking of Tanger Outlets Nashville. The six-building, 290,000-square-foot open-air outlet, located along I-24 at the Century Farms development, is scheduled to open in fall 2023. Tanger Outlets Nashville will bring best-in-class offerings and experiences, providing a reimagined outlet shopping...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Turner property sculpture to honor Luther Turner

It’s hard to miss the pavilion on Green Pastures Farm along Franklin Road in Brentwood, and soon, there will be a new piece of art there to honor the family’s heritage. “Farmer Luther,” an artistic metal sculpture, will stand 20 feet tall when finished. It will depict James Luther Turner, who, with just a third-grade education, took charge of the family farm after his father’s untimely death and went into business with his son, Cal Turner Sr., to form J.L. Turner and Son Wholesale. Later, this company became known as it is today: Dollar General Corp. 
BRENTWOOD, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Plant
Person
Alison Krauss
Person
Sturgill Simpson
Person
Dave Cobb
Person
Adia Victoria
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
James Mcmurtry
Person
Dan Auerbach
Person
Naomi Judd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#The Ryman Auditorium#A Southern Gothic#Duo Group#Sierra Ferrell#Morgan Wade#Americana Honors Awards#Americanafest
WSMV

Raising Cane’s opens first Middle TN location Friday

COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Raising Cane’s officials announced the grand opening of their first Tennessee location Tuesday. Restaurant officials expressed their excitement about joining the Cookeville community. The restaurant, known for its chicken fingers that are marinated, hand-battered, and cooked to order, plans to host a large celebration Friday in honor of its new location.
COOKEVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Father Ryan promotes Davis to be new school president

Father Ryan High School Principal Paul Davis has been selected as the school’s new president, according to Bill Stejskal, chairman of the Father Ryan Board of Trustees, per a release. Davis, a 1981 graduate of Father Ryan, will become the 15th head of school in Father Ryan’s 98-year history...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

58K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy