Though the Xbox Series X/S is still young, there are plenty of fun experiences to be had on Microsoft’s newest line of consoles. The system is home to superb games that we’ll no doubt be talking about for years to come. The system features RPGs, shooters, puzzle games, survival games, and even competitive experiences that throw you against other players to be the last person standing. Better yet are games you can enjoy with friends, either from the couch or online. Something about working together with a friend to defeat bosses or tackle objectives is widely appealing, making it easy to see why co-op games are so popular. The lineup of co-op games is still growing on Xbox Series X, but even now, there are several you absolutely need to play.

