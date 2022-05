Looking to conserve 20 percent of Buncombe County by 2030, Commissioners unanimously approved moving forward with a land conservation strategy during their meeting on May 19. The County is made up of nearly 420,500 acres and currently has 76,637 acres protected. That totals 18% of all County land with another 1,423 acres currently in the process of being protected. Ultimately, that leaves the need to conserve some 6,000 additional acres of land to hit the target.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO